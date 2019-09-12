Man faces murder charge in beating

A Jonesboro man faces a second-degree murder charge in the beating death of a man in northeast Arkansas, authorities said Wednesday.

Witnesses said the attack began after a fight broke out early Sunday at 946 Craighead County 625 between William Weston Moon, 32, and Steven McQuay, 56, also of Jonesboro, Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.

McQuay threatened Moon with a screwdriver, but Moon struck McQuay in the face and began to beat him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses told authorities that Moon continued to kick McQuay in the face and body several times after McQuay had stopped fighting, authorities said.

Moon and a witness loaded McQuay into the back of a pickup and drove him to a home at 4711 Samantha Ave., authorities said. The person who rode with Moon then called 911, and police and medical personnel found the victim dead in the truck at about 4 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Moon was arrested and booked into the Craighead County jail, where he remained Wednesday, Rolland said. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, and bail is set at $750,000.

According to the affidavit, second-degree murder is a Class A felony.

