• Reality television star and ex-South Carolina treasurer Thomas Ravenel has been fined $500 after taking a plea deal to charges he assaulted a former nanny. Ravenel was initially charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault and battery after the nanny said the former Southern Charm star dropped his pants and fondled her at his Charleston home in January 2015. Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended if he pays a $500 fine. WCSC-TV reported that Ravenel said in court Wednesday that he tried to kiss the nanny and grabbed her arm, and he was wrong. Prosecutors say the woman agreed to the deal. Bravo took Ravenel off Southern Charm after his arrest. Ravenel pleaded guilty to cocaine charges in 2007 and resigned as state treasurer.

• The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on 1930s gangster John Dillinger that would have featured the proposed exhumation of his grave in Indianapolis sought by two relatives of the notorious criminal who question whether he's truly buried there. A&E Networks' spokesman Dan Silberman said Wednesday that the History Channel is no longer involved in the documentary, but declined further comment, saying network officials "do not comment on why we aren't moving forward with a project." Silberman said in early August that the Dillinger project had not gone into production. Dillinger's nephew, Michael Thompson, filed a lawsuit Aug. 14 against Crown Hill Cemetery, after cemetery officials objected to the proposed exhumation. Thompson is one of two Dillinger relatives who sought a state permit to exhume the grave site, saying they have evidence that Dillinger's body may not be buried there and that he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934. That permit was approved in July. The FBI said in a statement in August that it was a "myth" that its agents didn't kill Dillinger and that "a wealth of information supports Dillinger's demise" including fingerprint matches. Thompson and Carol Thompson Griffith said in their permit applications to the Indiana Department of Health that they want the body exhumed and subjected to a forensic analysis and possibly DNA testing "in order to make a positive identification." They said in their identical applications that Dillinger was their uncle.

Photo by AP/Indiana State Archives/The Indianapolis Star

This file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives.

A Section on 09/12/2019