NFL schedule

Schedule
All times Central
WEEK 2
TODAY'S GAME
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Arizona at Baltimore, noon (Fox)
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)
LA Chargers at Detroit, noon (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)
New England at Miami, noon (CBS)
Buffalo at NY Giants, noon (CBS)
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, noon (Fox)
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
New Orleans at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY'S GAME
Cleveland at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
Miami at Dallas, noon (Fox)
Denver at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon (CBS)
Oakland at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Houston at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
LA Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 4
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (Fox/NFLN/Amazon)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon (CBS)
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
Kansas City at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Carolina at Houston, noon (Fox)
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
LA Chargers at Miami, noon (CBS)
Washington at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Tampa Bay at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
OPEN NY Jets, San Francisco
WEEK 5
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
LA Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (Fox/NFLN/Amazon)
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon (CBS)
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Houston, noon (Fox)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon (Fox)
Minnesota at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Chicago at Oakland (London), noon (Fox)
NY Jets at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
New England at Washington, noon (CBS)
Denver at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, OCT. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
OPEN Detroit, Miami
