ON THE GO: Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots onstage Saturday at Robinson Center

Mimosas will be a big part of the inaugural BrunchFest, Saturday at Heifer International. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.

FUNNY BONES

Native Arkansan and radio comedian Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, on the "It's Just the Two of Us, Sorry" tour, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $38.50. More comedy: Jeanne Robertson brings her own brand of humor to the Robinson stage, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $29-$79. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

SING 'HALLELUJAH'

The River City Men's Chorus opens its 2019-20 season with a program titled "Hallelujah!," featuring gospel, spirituals, hymns, anthems and classical favorites, 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. David Glaze conducts. Admission is free. Doors open one hour prior to "curtain." Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com. Glaze and the chorus will give an encore of selections from the program at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Park Hill Baptist Church, 201 E. "C" Ave., North Little Rock. Doors open at 5:30. Admission is free.

EAT, DRINK AND BE BENEFICIAL

The inaugural Little Rock BrunchFest, celebrating "the area's best brunch food and beverages" and benefiting the Centers for Youth and Families, is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock. The list of participating restaurants, vendors and sponsors includes Allsopp & Chapple, @ the Corner, Bar Louie, Cache, Cantina Laredo, Cathead's Diner, Ceci's Chicken & Waffles, Count Porkula, EJ's Eats & Drinks, Guillermo's, La Terraza, Leivas Coffee and Star of India. Tickets are $35 for a BrunchFest Pass, which includes sample-size portions of brunch food and all beverages; $25 for a No Frills BrunchFest Pass (soft drinks only), $45 for a BrunchFest VIP (also includes 10:30 a.m. admission and "BrunchFest swag"). Visit e.givesmart.com/events/dRp.

ENJOY ART AND CRAFTS

More than 40 artists within a 30-mile radius of Mountain View will open their studio doors for the annual Off the Beaten Path Studio Tour, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Many types of handcrafted goods will be for sale and guests are invited to see the artisans at work. Guides are available online and from area visitor centers. Admission is free. Call (870) 615-4825 or visit offthebeatenpathstudiotour.com.

TINKER AND BE CURIOUS

Curious kids of all ages can try their hands at robotics, car engines, drones and more at the annual Tinkerfest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, with more than 40 hands-on activities to spur critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Admission is $10, $8 for children 1-12. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

BE A GOOD BEE

A children's rite of passage takes on an adult twist at The Bee, an adult team spelling bee, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. The benefit for Literacy Action of Central Arkansas includes a silent auction and a signature cocktail. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $20, $50 for Very Important Bee, $125 for teams. Call (501) 372-7323 or visit literacyactionar.org/events-thebee.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- (from left) DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner

BE REMINDED

Marking the 40th anniversary of its release, Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be on big screens:

• Sunday, 1 and 4 p.m. Regal Breckenridge 12, Colonel Glenn 18 and 4 p.m. at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock and 1 p.m at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Hollywood 15 in Jonesboro

• Wednesday, 4 and 7 p.m. Regal Breckenridge 12, Colonel Glenn 18 and 7 p.m. at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock; 7 p.m at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Hollywood 15 in Jonesboro.

A behind-the-scenes documentary short titled The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture will precede the film. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com.

