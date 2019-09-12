Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 11-year-old girl

A Greene County man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of rape.

A Paragould jury on Wednesday convicted Jerry Wayne McKee, 63, of raping a girl in 2018 and recommended the life term, 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said. Judge Barbara Halsey followed the jurors' recommendation and imposed the full sentence, Ellington said in a news release.

McKee was arrested after the 11-year-old victim said in an interview with an investigator that McKee performed a sexual act on her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McKee gave a "self-incriminating statement" when he was interviewed at a Paragould police substation, officers wrote.