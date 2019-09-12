ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Puffs at Studio Theatre spoofs spell-centered stories

Part of the cast of Puffs at the Studio Theatre - (from left) Tyler Wisdom, Georgeann Burbank and Saxon Whitehead

TODAY

Magic-school spoof

Puffs by Matt Cox, a parody/spoof of "Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," is onstage 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 22 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The play employs improvisational acting alongside scripted dialogue and contains some risque language and innuendo. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens (65-plus) and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

FRIDAY

Female artists' exhibit

"soothSAY," works by the Culture Shock Art Collective, expanding "the networking and exhibition opportunities" for female artists in Arkansas, goes on display during a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The exhibit includes works by Melissa Cowper-Smith, Tessa Davidson, Melissa Gill, Louise Halsey, Tammy Harrington, Dawn Holder, Holly Laws, Sandra Luckett, Jessica Mongeon and Rachel Trusty. The artists will participate in a 30-minute question and answer session moderated by Carey Voss, the museum's curator of exhibits, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ottenheimer Theater.

Shannon Boshears will perform; author and food blogger Kat Robinson will sign copies of her new book, 101 Things to Eat in Arkansas Before You Die, in the Museum Store. Beverages and appetizers will be available in the Stella Boyle Smith Atrium. Sponsor is the Historic Arkansas Museum Foundation. The exhibit remains up through Dec. 6. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the reception and exhibit are free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

SATURDAY

Senior Expo

Vendor exhibits, health screenings, educational seminars and entertainment geared to adults 55 and older are part of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Senior Expo, sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock.

Attendees can "Ask-the-Doc" in 15-minute private consultations and senior citizens can receive nutrition, vision and weight loss information tailored to his or her specific needs from UAMS. Arkansas Travelers Bingo; a gardening talk from Janet Carson; prize giveaways and a noon political panel with Skip Rutherford, John Brummett, Missy Irvin and Sylvester Smith are also on the program.

Admission is free. Free park-and-ride transportation from Arkansas Destinations is available from the state Capitol parking lot to the Statehouse Convention Center, 8:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., and a Hot Springs Village shuttle is also available. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansasseniorexpo.com.

Boomtown Opry

Gina & Todd Mitchell, Jess Wade, Abbey Layne, Lynn Landry, Kim Drum, Mavis Crepe Myrtle and Executive Dance are the featured performers for the Boomtown Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 for children 12 and younger, free for youngsters 5 and younger. A portion of the proceeds benefits the El Dorado Boys & Girls Club. Call (870) 665-9315 or visit itickets.com or facebook.com/boomtownopry.

Led Zeppelin tribute

Musicians Tim Taylor, Will Youngblood, Rick Watson, Corey Grace, Dave Dore, Billy Youngblood and Jules Hamblin contribute to "Over the Hills and Far Away: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin," 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lyric Theater, 113 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door. Call (870) 391-3504 or visit TheLyric.org or ticketpeak.com/res/lyrictheatre.

AUDITIONS

Opera season

Opera in the Rock will hold auditions for its 2019-20 season, principally its May 28-29 and 31 productions of Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, but also for other season events, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the sanctuary, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Supply a biography, resume, and headshot and prepare one opera aria in a foreign language and a contrasting selection in English (aria, art song, musical theater or standard). ​An accompanist will be provided. You may also send a video audition via YouTube to operaintherock@oitr.org. Use that email address to request an audition time. Visit oitr.org/auditions.html.

TICKETS

Gilbert at Verizon

Tickets — $40.25, $60.25 and $70.25 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 "Fire't Up 20 Tour 20" concert by country singerBrantley Gilbert, with Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. There is limit of eight tickets per household. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Tickets — $40-$70 — go on sale Friday for a concert by the Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Visit ticketmaster.com.

