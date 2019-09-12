State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Red-White game in Barnhill

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will play its Red-White intrasquad game at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 -- when the Razorbacks football team has an open date -- at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Eric Musselman, beginning his first season as Arkansas' coach, announced the game will be at Barnhill Arena -- where the Razorbacks last played games during the 1992-93 season before Walton Arena opened -- on his Twitter account Wednesday.

"Basketball is coming back to Barnhill Arena," Musselman said in a video clip. "See you there."

Musselman's tweet said the teams will be Team Eddie vs. Team Nolan in honor of former Arkansas coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson.

Admission for the Red-White game is free, and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

-- Bob Holt

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Estrada, Smith score twice for Ozarks

Gisselle Estrada and Hannah Smith scored twice for the University of the Ozarks to lead the Eagles to a 5-1 victory over Lyon College on Wednesday in Clarksville.

Rebecca Peterson scored in the first half for Ozarks (2-1-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Tabatha Troxler scored for Lyon College (3-2-0).

MEN'S GOLF

Timmerman selected for GAC honor

Southern Arkansas University junior Roman Timmerman earned the Great American Conference's Men's Golfer of the Week award after firing a 10-under par at the Preview Tournament in Oklahoma.

Timmerman's 10-under 206 is tied for the fourth-best 54-hole total by an SAU golfer since the Muleriders joined the NCAA in 1995-1996.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon defeats Mississippi Valley, Tougaloo

Lyon College won two matches Tuesday night, defeating Division I Mississippi Valley State, 3-2, and Tougaloo College, 3-0, in Tougaloo, Miss.

Michayla Shanks recorded 16 kills and 11 digs for Lyon vs. Mississippi Valley State while Ellie Embry had a team-high 29 assists. Against Tougaloo, Shanks made 10 kills while Gracen Ratliff and Kendra Kelley had four blocks each.

Williams Baptist tops Crowley's Ridge

Monica Guerrero led Williams Baptist with nine kills while Ashlynn Ruhl and Molly Henson added eight each as the Lady Eagles defeated Crowley's Ridge 3-1 in Paragould.

Sarah Kennedy led Williams Baptist (2-5) with 20 assists. Shelby Henson served five aces and made 34 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/12/2019