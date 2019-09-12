What is the most highly populated country in Scandinavia?
Which two colors are on the flag of Denmark?
Which Scandinavian city is the most populous?
By which three letters is Scandinavian Airlines usually known?
Disney's Frozen (2013) was basically set in this country.
The Faroe Islands are about halfway between which two countries?
In which city is the Tivoli Gardens amusement park?
Many people include these two other Nordic countries in the term Scandinavia.
Which famous Danish author wrote the poem "I am a Scandinavian"?
ANSWERS
Sweden
Red and white
Stockholm
SAS
Norway
Norway and Iceland
Copenhagen
Iceland and Finland
Hans Christian Andersen
Weekend on 09/12/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Scandinavia
