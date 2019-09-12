Super Quiz: Scandinavia

What is the most highly populated country in Scandinavia?

Which two colors are on the flag of Denmark?

Which Scandinavian city is the most populous?

By which three letters is Scandinavian Airlines usually known?

Disney's Frozen (2013) was basically set in this country.

The Faroe Islands are about halfway between which two countries?

In which city is the Tivoli Gardens amusement park?

Many people include these two other Nordic countries in the term Scandinavia.