Super Quiz: Scandinavia

Today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. What is the most highly populated country in Scandinavia?

  2. Which two colors are on the flag of Denmark?

  3. Which Scandinavian city is the most populous?

  4. By which three letters is Scandinavian Airlines usually known?

  5. Disney's Frozen (2013) was basically set in this country.

  6. The Faroe Islands are about halfway between which two countries?

  7. In which city is the Tivoli Gardens amusement park?

  8. Many people include these two other Nordic countries in the term Scandinavia.

  9. Which famous Danish author wrote the poem "I am a Scandinavian"?

ANSWERS

  1. Sweden

  2. Red and white

  3. Stockholm

  4. SAS

  5. Norway

  6. Norway and Iceland

  7. Copenhagen

  8. Iceland and Finland

  9. Hans Christian Andersen

Weekend on 09/12/2019

