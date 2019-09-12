Survey says Northwest Arkansas good place to live

A large crowd walks along the sidewalk Saturday, April 6, 2019, during the Fayetteville Farmers' Market on the city's downtown square. The market will be open three days a week on the square from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 30 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 17. Vendors provide locally grown flowers, produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, plants and arts and crafts. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Ninety-five percent of residents who responded to a survey said they were very happy or fairly happy with the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas, according to survey results released Thursday by the Walton Family Foundation.

Family, financial security and health were among the common themes with the strongest influence on quality of life, the survey says.

Those findings were consistent with results in 2015, the last time the survey was taken.

The impact of family and friends increased by 16 percentage points since 2015, with 36% of respondents reporting that friends and family exert the most important influence on their quality of life in 2018, compared with 20% in 2015.

The influence of health, financial security and job opportunities remains similar to 2015.

The latest survey was the third on the region's quality of life issued by the foundation since 2012.