This date in baseball

1962 Tom Cheney of the Washington Senators set a record by fanning 21 Baltimore Orioles in a 16-inning game, which he won 2-1.

1976 Minnie Minoso singled in three at bats as the designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox. At 53, he became the oldest player to get a hit in a regulation game.

1979 Carl Yastrzemski got his 3,000th hit -- a ground single off Jim Beattie -- as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2.

1984 Dwight Gooden broke the rookie strikeout record, fanning 16 Pittsburgh Pirates to give him 251, six more than Herb Score had in 1955. Gooden broke the record by striking out Marvell Wynne in the sixth inning.

1996 Seattle's Alex Rodriguez set a major league record for a shortstop with his 88th extra base hit in an 8-5 victory over Kansas City.

2002 Chicago out hit Cincinnati 22-17 but lost to the Reds 15-12. The last major league team to get 22 hits and lose a nine-inning game was Oakland on April 27, 1980. The Athletics lost that game 20-11 at Minnesota.

2006 Atlanta's streak of 14 consecutive division titles ended when the New York Mets rallied to beat Florida 6-4.

2008 Jorge Cantu hit his 25th home run in Florida's 2-1 victory over Washington, making the Marlins the first team in Major League history to have four infielders hit at least 25. Mike Jacobs (32), Dan Uggla (30), Hanley Ramirez (29) and Cantu have accounted for 116 of the Marlins 188 home runs this season.

2015 David Ortiz homered twice to become the 27th player in major league history to reach 500 home runs, and Boston beat Tampa Bay 10-4. Ortiz reached the milestone when he lined a shot to right-center on a 2-2 pitch from Matt Moore leading off the fifth. He connected for No. 499 in the first. It was the 50th multihomer game in his a 19-year career.

2017 The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the American League mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0.

2017 The Minnesota Twins became the first team in major league history to hit a home run in each of the first seven innings in a 16-0 rout of the San Diego Padres. Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco, Jason Castro, Eddie Rosario, Castro again, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas all went deep to set a Target Field record.

2018 The Boston Red Sox reached 100 victories for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 as David Price won his sixth straight decision and Craig Kimbrel earned his 39th save.

Today's birthdays Mike Wisler, 27; Keynan Middleton, 25; Jose Urena, 28; Freddie Freeman, 30; Clayton Richard, 36.

Sports on 09/12/2019