This week's high school schedule

CLASS 5A/4A

Wynne at Arkadelphia

FRIDAY'S GAMES

BATTLE ON THE BORDER

At Shreveport

N. Little Rock at Baton Rouge Catholic, 8 p.m.

NONCONFERENCE

CLASS 7A

Bentonville at Tulsa Washington

Bentonville West at Bryant

El Dorado at Cabot

Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood

Jonesboro at Conway

LR Catholic at Jacksonville (at Jan Crow Stadium)

LR Central at Rogers

Russellville at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Alma

Van Buren at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

Batesville at Searcy

Blytheville at West Memphis

Lake Hamilton at Malvern

LR McClellan at Sylvan Hills

Marion at LR Parkview

Mills at LR Hall

Mountain View at Nettleton

Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel

Siloam Springs at Harrison

CLASS 5A

Beebe at Lonoke

Berryville at Huntsville

Farmington at Gravette

Forrest City at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Fountain Lake at Hot Springs Lakeside

Greene County Tech at Newport

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Heber Springs at Greenbrier

Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.

Mena at Hot Springs

Maumelle at Vilonia

Monticello at Magnolia

Morrilton at LR Fair

Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Ozark at Clarksville

Pocahontas at Paragould

Pulaski Academy at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Rivercrest at Valley View

White Hall at Crossett

CLASS 4A

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Benton Harmony Grove at Gurdon

Booneville at Pottsville

Brookland at Piggott

Carlisle at DeWitt

Central Arkansas Christian at Baptist Prep

Danville at Dover

Dumas at McGehee

Glen Rose at Bauxite

Gosnell at Osceola

Highland at Riverview

Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie

Keys, Okla., at Lincoln

Magnet Cove at Atkins

Marianna at Helena-West Helena

Melbourne at Cave City

Prairie Grove at Dardanelle

Smackover at Shiloh Christian

Stuttgart at Warren

Subiaco Academy at Lamar

Trumann at Southside Batesville

Waldron at Paris

West Fork at Elkins

CLASS 3A

Bismarck at Poyen

Cedar Ridge at Harrisburg (at Jonesboro)

Clinton at Conway Christian

Cutter Morning Star at Rose Bud

Earle at Barton

East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge

Fordyce at Camden Harmony Grove

Green Forest at Commerce, Okla.

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Jessieville at Mount Ida

Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

Lavaca at Mansfield

Marked Tree at Manila

Marshall at Mansfield

Mountainburg at Greenland

Palestine-Wheatley at Marvell

Perryville at Hector

Rector at Corning

Strong at Lake Village

Yellville-Summit at Salem

CLASS 2A

Cedarville at Bigelow

Des Arc at McCrory

Dierks at Mountain Pine

England at Clarendon

Foreman at Parkers Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hazen at Bearden

Quitman at Midland

Spring Hill at Hackett

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Episcopal Collegiate at Augusta, 5 p.m.

Hermitage at Decatur

Trinity Christian at Brinkley, 5 p.m.

Western Yell County at Woodlawn

