TODAY’S GAME

Bucs at Panthers

7:20 p.m., NFLN LINE Panthers by 7

SERIES — Panthers lead 23-14; Buccaneers beat Panthers 24-17, Dec. 2, 2018 WHAT TO WATCH When it comes to production, Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin likes to pick on those he knows best. He has six TD catches in his past seven games vs. NFC South opponents. Godwin had 101 yards receiving and a TD in his previous meeting with Carolina.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(13) 121.0 RUSH 127.0 (9)

(26) 174.0 PASS 216.0 (21)

(25) 295.0 YARDS 343.0 (22)

(22) 17.0 POINTS 27.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(13) 98.0 RUSH 166.0 (28)

(3) 158.0 PASS 183.0 (9)

(6) 256.0 YARDS 349.0 (15)

(26) 31.0 POINTS 30.0 (23)