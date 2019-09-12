Sections
UA trustees decide acting leader to run UALR

by Jaime Adame | Today at 3:27 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Christina Drale has been approved by trustees to serve as the top administrator at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees, in a meeting Thursday in Fayetteville, approved a negotiated agreement with Drale that includes a $350,000 annual salary.

On Sept. 4, the University of Arkansas System announced Drale would serve as acting chancellor after the resignation of Andrew Rogerson.

Drale has been a UALR administrator since 2006.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

