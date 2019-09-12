Vandalism in Fort Smith referred to FBI for hate crime consideration, police say

Police in Fort Smith say officers are investigating a vandalism reported in the city Thursday morning as a possible hate crime.

Authorities were notified shortly before 7:30 a.m. of a criminal mischief in the 8500 block of South 32nd Terrace, Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release.

A resident in the area woke up to find "racially-charged and insensitive language" spray-painted on the victim's car and garage as well as a friend’s vehicle. One vehicle's tires had also been slashed.

The offense report is in the process of being finalized, Mitchell said, noting the case was referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for consideration as a hate crime under federal law.