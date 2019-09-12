Wife says innocent in murder scheme

A Greenwood woman who authorities say tried to pay a man to kill her husband pleaded innocent Wednesday to conspiracy to commit capital murder, a prosecutor said.

Mary Byers-Diaz was charged with the felony Monday after an investigation into claims by her handyman that she offered him a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe in exchange for killing her husband, authorities said.

Byers-Diaz appeared in court Wednesday and was assigned a public defender, according to a statement from Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue. Her bail was kept at $200,000.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Byers-Diaz was experiencing "marital problems" and told the handyman she would pay him to kill her husband.

The handyman was "disturbed," the affidavit said, and he reported the conversations to police Sept. 5. The next day, he was sent by authorities to discuss the plan with Byers-Diaz while he wore a recording device.

During the conversation, Byers-Diaz and the man agreed he would stun her husband with a stun gun, break his neck and then place him in a "simulated" car crash, according to the affidavit. In exchange, the man would receive a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and "other property," investigators wrote.

The affidavit said Byers-Diaz told the man she would persuade her husband to go to the residence and would signal to the handyman by calling him and talking about her dog, Abba.

Byers-Diaz's trial has been set for March 2.

Metro on 09/12/2019