WNBA Playoffs
First round
Wednesday's games
No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, (n)
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, (n)
Second round
Sunday's games
All times Central
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Semifinals (Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
No. 1 Washington vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 17 TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22 Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24 Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26 TBD at Washington, TBA
No. 2 Connecticut vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 17 TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22 Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24 Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26 TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Finals (Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29 TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1 TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6 TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8 TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10 TBD
Sports on 09/12/2019
Print Headline: WNBA Playoff Glance