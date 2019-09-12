WNBA Playoff Glance

WNBA Playoffs

First round

Wednesday's games

No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, (n)

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, (n)

Second round

Sunday's games

All times Central

TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Semifinals (Best-of-5)

x-if necessary

No. 1 Washington vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 17 TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 Washington at TBD, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24 Washington at TBD, TBA

x-Thursday, Sept. 26 TBD at Washington, TBA

No. 2 Connecticut vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 17 TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24 Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Thursday, Sept. 26 TBD at Connecticut, TBA

Finals (Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29 TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 1 TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6 TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct 8 TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10 TBD

