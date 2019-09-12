Refusal to ID beau leads to one arrest

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she refused to identify her boyfriend, who is a suspect in an aggravated robbery, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday at 2613 E. Coffelt Road, where a man said Tinesha Michelle Campbell's boyfriend had robbed him at gunpoint, the report said.

When investigators contacted Campbell, she told them that she would not give any information because she "didn't want to get involved," the report said. Officers arrested Campbell on a charge of hindering apprehension and took her to the Pulaski County jail.

Campbell was not listed in the jail's roster as of Wednesday evening.

LR man charged in nurse's assault

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday after punching a nurse in the face, injuring the man, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested David Eric Johnson, 53, on a charge of second-degree battery Monday at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where police said Johnson punched the nurse, the report said.

The report did not disclose why Johnson was at the hospital.

Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail being held without bail Wednesday evening, and also faced a charge of breaking or entering. The reason for the breaking and entering charge was not included in the report.

Metro on 09/12/2019