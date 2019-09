Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

How Arkansas’ 2020 football commitments are faring:

OL TY’KIEAST CRAWFORD; 6-7; 323; Carthage, Texas vs. Marshall

2 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

ATH KELVONTAY DIXON ; 6-0, 173; 4.4; Carthage, Texas vs. Marshall

6-132 receiving, 4 TDs, 3-26 rushing

DE TYRECE EDWARDS; 6-3, 240; Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Jefferson County

29.5 TT, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 SA

LB DREW FRANCIS; 6-2, 200; 4.79; Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Jefferson County

19 TT, 5 TFL, 1 BP for a TD

TE BRANDON FRAZIER; 6-7; 231; McKinney (Texas) North vs. Wakeland

3-57 receiving, 1 TD

LB MARTAVIUS FRENCH; 6-2; 236; 4.7; Memphis Whitehaven at Brentwood Academy

16 TT, 6 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT

ATH JOHN GENTRY; 5-10, 190: 4.56; Houston (Texas) North Shore vs. Westfield

5-117 receiving, 2 TDs, 10-61 rushing

TE ALLEN HORACE; 6-5; 242; Crockett, Texas at Grapeland

4-117 receiving

WR MASON MANGUM; 5-11; 171; 4.45; Austin (Texas) Westlake vs. Akins

13-166 receiving, 1 TD

QB CHANDLER MORRIS ; 5-10; 172; 4.5; Dallas Highland Park vs. Lone Star

48-68-687 passing, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 26-229 rushing, 7 TDs

DE JASHAUD STEWART; 6-2; 224; 4.61; Jonesboro at Conway

13 UT, 3 AT, 4 TFL, 4 SA, 7 QB hurries, 1 RF

DE BLAYNE TOLL, 6-6, 244; 4.88; Hazen at Bearden

4 TT, 3 TFL, 2-45 receiving

ATH DARIN TURNER, 6-3, 215; Memphis East at Bartlett

3-60 receiving, 1 TD, 5 TT, 1 INT

CB JAMIE VANCE; 5-11; 170; New Orleans (La.) Eda Karr; Thurs. at McDonogh 35

N/A

OLB CATRELL WALLACE; 6-6; 212; Bryant vs. Bentonville West

6 TT, 1 TFL

WR SAVION WILLIAMS; 6-5; 195; Marshall, Texas at Carthage

8-99 receiving, 2 TDs

LAST WEEK:

TY’KIEAST CRAWFORD (No sacks allowed in a 49-7 victory over Liberty-Eylau); KELVONTAY DIXON (3-100 receiving, 2 TDs, 1-11 rushing in a 49-7 victory over Liberty-Eylau); TYRECE EDWARDS (5.5 TT, .5 TFL, .5 SA in a 45-0 victory over Karns); DREW FRANCIS (8 TT, 2 TFL, 1 BP, 1 TD in a 45-0 victory over Karns); BRANDON FRAZIER (No stats in a 68-65 victory over Northwest); MARTAVIUS FRENCH (10 TT, 3 TFLS, 1 FF, 1 INT in a 23-0 victory over North Little Rock); JOHN GENTRY (2-36 receiving, 1 TD, 9-55 rushing in a 38-7 victory over Ridge Point)); ALLEN HORACE (3-52 receiving in a 38-32 loss to Garrison); MASON MANGUM (5-63 receiving in 35-7 victory over Cypress Ranch); CHANDLER MORRIS (19-26-208 passing, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 8-44 rushing, 3 TDs in 52-25 victory over Mesquite Horn); JASHAUD STEWART (3 UT, 2 AT, 2 QB hurries in a 35-7 victory over Batesville); BLAYNE TOLL (Open date); DARIN TURNER (2-47 receiving, 1 TD, 2 TT, 1 INT in 35-28 victory over Collierville); JAMIE VANCE (N/A in 42-39 loss to John Curtis Christian); CATRELL WALLACE (Open date); SAVION WILLIAMS (No stats in 53-0 loss to Longview)