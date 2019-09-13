Arkansas man charged with negligent homicide in connection to fatal wreck

A Mena man was charged Tuesday with negligent homicide and first-degree battery in connection to a February fatal wreck.

Chance Manasco, 21, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse west Feb. 2 on Arkansas 84, according to court documents. He approached a left-hand curve, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, then crossed the centerline.

According to the affidavit for Manasco’s arrest, the Traverse then overturned in the eastbound lane several times before striking a small tree, rolling and finally coming to rest in a ditch.

Rachel Norman, a 19-year-old passenger in the vehicle, died after the crash, the affidavit states, and another passenger sustained traumatic brain injury.

A blood test found Manasco’s blood alcohol content to be .125, or about 1.5 times the legal limit. An Arkansas State Police investigation found the Traverse was traveling about 89 miles per hour 5 seconds before the airbags deployed.

The affidavit states one of the passengers told Manasco moments before the crash to “be careful, slow down.”