Arkansas teen charged with attempting to murder parents, setting house on fire

A Conway teenager faces multiple felony charges including attempted capital murder after authorities said he tried to burn his family’s house down while his parents slept.

Titus Jordan, 17, was charged last week as an adult with arson and two counts of attempted capital murder.

Jordan’s parents, who adopted him in 2018, told police they awoke early in the morning Aug. 26 to the smell of something burning.

Police found a plastic chair against the side of the house on fire, according to court documents, and a charred, smoking washcloth on a stove burner. A front door mat had also been set on fire, and scorch marks were later found on stairs in front of two other doors. A can of gasoline was also no longer in the shed.

Jordan was missing when police arrived, as were his Social Security card, some clothes and Playstation, according to the affidavit for his arrest. Police looked for him at his friend’s house, where he had gone after he ran away a few days before, but he was not there. Jordan was eventually found later in the morning back at his own house.

Jordan initially told police he started or tried to start the fires because he was upset his parents had not come looking for him when he previously ran away, according to the affidavit.

He told police he planned to set himself on fire so his parents would be “emotionally hurt like him,” but he could not go through with it.

In another interview the next day, police questioned Jordan on his motive, noting he had left with a suitcase full of clothes, and he had told his mother previously he had a dream the house burned down and he was the only one to survive.

Jordan changed his story several times, according to the affidavit, but police said he admitted he wanted his parents to die and then created the plan to burn down the house.

Jordan’s parents took out a no-contact order against their son earlier this week.