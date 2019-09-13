Asylum rule distresses migrants

In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Cuban migrants are escorted by Mexican immigration officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border. (AP Photo/Christian Torres, File)

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- With a go-ahead from the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday began enforcing a new rule that would deny asylum to nearly all migrants arriving at the southern border -- a move that spread despair among those fleeing poverty and violence in their homelands.

In Mexico, officials voiced dismay at the ruling that would deny asylum to anyone at the U.S.-Mexico border who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without first seeking asylum there. Late Wednesday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the administration to enforce it while legal challenges move forward.

"The United States has a very hard-line immigration policy," said Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. "The court's decision is astonishing in the impact that it is going to have."

In Tijuana, Dunea Romero, a 31-year-old Honduran woman, started to tear up at the thought of not being allowed to take refuge in the U.S. She said she packed a bag and fled her homeland with her two boys, ages 7 and 11, after hearing that her ex-husband, a powerful gang leader, was going to have her killed.

"I did this so I didn't lose my life," she said. "I didn't want to leave my sons without a mother."

Also in Tijuana, Ngoh Elliot Takere of Cameroon stood only steps from the U.S. and felt overwhelmed by frustration after learning that he could be blocked from getting in. He has been waiting for two months in Mexico for his number to be called so he can submit a request for asylum in the U.S.

The 28-year-old furniture maker said he left his war-torn African homeland after being jailed by police for being part of the English-speaking minority. He was released on the condition that he leave the country or be killed, he said.

He said the military burned his family's home, killing his mother.

As for the possibility of being turned away by the United States, Takere said: "I can't think of that."

"In the U.S., I know I'll be protected," he said.

An estimated 45,000 migrants have been turned back by the U.S. government and forced to wait out their asylum requests on the Mexican side of the border under yet another new, more stringent Trump administration policy.

Ebrard said Thursday at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference that Mexico has a different policy when it comes to asylum seekers and would never implement such a rule.

"Our policy of refuge, of asylum is a tradition in Mexico," he said.

Lopez Obrador said that he spoke by phone with Trump a day before, noting the U.S. president recognized Mexico's efforts, and relations between the two countries were very good.

He also said things were looking better for the ratification of a new free-trade agreement for the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"There are no deep differences, there's no discrepancy, nothing that could lead them to take measures or apply measures that affect the economy, the development of our country," Lopez Obrador said. "On the contrary, there's a very favorable environment for the United States Congress... unbeatable conditions to approve the free trade treaty."

His conciliatory approach contrasts sharply with a tack taken earlier this year by Trump, who tied immigration to economic policy by threatening crippling tariffs on all Mexican imports.

After Trump's threat, Mexico cracked down on migrants crossing the country, deployed its National Guard to the southern and northern borders, and tried to contain migrants to the southern part of the country.

It also accepted the expansion of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, under which the U.S. has sent more than 40,000 asylum applicants back across the border to wait in Mexico.

Michelle Bachelet, head of the United Nations' human-rights commission, said this week that she was concerned that immigration policies implemented in Mexico, the U.S. and some Central American countries "are putting migrants at heightened risk of human-rights violations and abuses."

Asked about her comments Thursday, Ebrard said Mexico also had concerns and requested a meeting with her office to exchange information.

The Foreign Ministry also explained that in return for its work on immigration, Mexico has asked the U.S. government to help stem the flow of guns into Mexico. The country currently has more killings than at any point in at least the past 20 years.

Ebrard said that 70% of the crimes committed with guns in Mexico between January and June involved guns purchased in the U.S.

Ebrard said Mexico had proposed that the U.S. begin operations at border crossings in San Diego, as well as the Texas cities of El Paso, Laredo, McAllen and Brownsville. He said 41% of the guns used in crimes and recovered in Mexico have been traced back to Texas. Mexico wants the U.S. to do more to inspect whether vehicles leaving the country have guns and to investigate gun sales.

"Mexico's objective would be to freeze arms traffic at the border," he said. "For that we need the participation of North American authorities."

