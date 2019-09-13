Cards end trip with homer-happy rout of Rockies

DENVER -- The St. Louis Cardinals had the upper hand from the start on a day the ball was flying out of Coors Field.

Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and the Cardinals connected five times in all, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

"A day game here, the ball always flies, but you've still got to put the barrel on it," said Fowler, who spent the first six years of his career with Colorado.

"It was good to get us started like that."

Limited to a total of two runs in losing the first two games of the series at Coors Field, the Cardinals quickly bounced back.

Fowler drove the first pitch of the game from Tim Melville into the second deck and Wong followed with a drive that soared over the center field wall.

"I knew he wasn't going to throw me many fastballs," Fowler said.

"I looked at some video and he was throwing a lot of sliders, so I just hit the first one [fastball]."

Nolan Arenado homered and doubled to drive in a pair of runs for Colorado. Josh Fuentes hit his first big league home run.

Miles Mikolas (9-13) went 5 innings and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. He struck out five and walked one.

"They had some tough at bats, fouled a lot of balls off," Mikolas said. "I did my best to keep the ball on the ground, but they got a couple up in the air. It's kind of self-explanatory when that happens here. The ball can do some tricky things here but I think overall it was an OK outing."

METS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Juan Lagares hit a career grand slam and a two-run shot as host New York routed Arizona.

BREWERS 3, MARLINS 2 Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the third, and visiting Milwaukee beat Miami.

CUBS 4, PADRES 1 Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only 2 hits in 6 innings and Chicago beat host San Diego.

PIRATES 4, GIANTS 2 Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and visiting Pittsburgh defeated San Francisco.

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 5 Cesar Hernandez hit one of four home runs and added an RBI single to help host Philadelphia defeat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 10-6, TIGERS 4-4 New York slugger Edwin Encarnacion left the first game of a doubleheader with an oblique issue as the AL East leaders beat host Detroit. In the second game, Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez left with groin tightness as New York beat Detroit for the sweep.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Hunter Dozier hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third home run in two days and visiting Kansas City beat Chicago.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 4 Xander Bogaerts became the latest Red Sox slugger to record 50 doubles, Marco Hernandez drove in two runs and Boston beat host Toronto.

RANGERS 6, RAYS 4 Nick Solak homered off Peter Fairbanks, the pitcher he was traded for two months ago, and Texas beat visiting Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2 Matt Olson hit a two-run home run to back a solid start by Homer Bailey and Oakland beat host Houston to take over the AL wild-card lead.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 4, ORIOLES 2 Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill struggled with his control and visiting Los Angeles broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two runs on a passed ball in a victory over Baltimore.

NATIONALS 12, TWINS 6 Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto each homered and drove in three runs as Washington beat host Minnesota.

