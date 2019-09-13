Estimates at odds on universe’s age

WASHINGTON — New calculations suggest the universe could be a couple of billion years younger than scientists now estimate, and even younger than suggested by two other calculations published this year that trimmed hundreds of millions of years from the age of the cosmos.

The huge swings in scientists’ estimates — even this new calculation could be off by billions of years — reflect different approaches to the tricky problem of figuring the universe’s real age.

“We have large uncertainty for how the stars are moving in the galaxy,” said Inh Jee, of the Max Planck Institute in Germany, lead author of the study in Thursday’s journal Science.

Scientists estimate the age of the universe by using the movement of stars to measure how fast it is expanding. If the universe is expanding faster, that means it got to its current size more quickly, and therefore must be relatively younger. The expansion rate, called the Hubble Constant, is one of the most important numbers in cosmology. A larger Hubble Constant makes for a faster moving — and younger — universe.

The generally accepted age of the universe is 13.7 billion years, based on a Hubble Constant of 70. Jee’s team came up with a Hubble Constant of 82.4, which would put the age of the universe at around 11.4 billion years.

In 2013, a team of European scientists looked at leftover radiation from the Big Bang and pronounced the rate a slower 67, while earlier this year Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute used NASA’s super telescope and came up with 74.