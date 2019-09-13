Ex-police officer charged in child sex abuse

BENTONVILLE -- A former Rogers police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, of Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault. The arrest came after Cave Springs police received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

A 15-year-old girl said Harris touched her in a sexually inappropriate way on at least four occasions, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The first incident happened when she was 10 years old and the last time was two years ago, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she was afraid of Harris and was trying to protect her family by remaining silent about the abuse, according to the affidavit.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Harris worked at the department from 2000-05.

West Fork police arrested Harris on Wednesday evening. He appeared at a bail hearing Thursday.

Harris knew that an arrest warrant had been issued, and he drove away when police approached him in a cemetery, said Tyler Williams, Benton County deputy prosecutor. Harris eventually stopped his car and put a gun in his mouth, Williams said. Police persuaded him to surrender, Williams said.

He said Harris is a danger to himself and the community. Williams recommended that Harris' bail be set at $150,000.

Billy Bob Webb, Harris' attorney, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to consider releasing his client on his own recognizance. Webb said the police pursuit was at 25-35 mph.

Harris is under the care of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, and he sought care before the warrant was issued, Webb said. He added that his client has had brain cancer and a stroke.

Harris told Green that he will live with his mother in West Fork when released from jail.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said.

He said the events Wednesday were "just a little too much," but he was not going to harm himself.

Harris told the judge that he owns a construction company.

Green set Harris' bail at $10,000 and said Harris must wear an ankle monitor. She ordered Harris not to have any contact with the girl or any unsupervised contact with any minor.

Harris also cannot possess any guns or ammunition, and the judge ordered him not to drink alcohol.

"The great part of our system is that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Webb said. "There are two sides to all stories, and we look forward to presenting ours at the appropriate time."

Harris' arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Harris was injured in the line of duty while working as a Rogers police officer. Terry Dale Moon shot Harris in a gunfight with police Sept. 16, 2000, at Best Motors in Rogers. Harris was shot in the hip. Moon was shot and killed by officers.

State Desk on 09/13/2019