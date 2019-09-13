A salvage team raises the burned hull of the diving boat Conception on Thursday off the southern coast of California.

Report: Crew asleep as boat caught fire

LOS ANGELES -- All six crew members were asleep aboard a scuba-diving boat off the southern California coast when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, killing 34 people who were trapped in a bunk room below the main deck, federal investigators announced Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report said five crew members were sleeping in their quarters behind the wheelhouse on the second deck and another was below deck when the fire started. All but one survived the inferno.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Boats like the Conception, which caught fire about 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 and sank, are required to have a crew member keep watch at night. Federal authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly fire off the coast of Santa Barbara and could file charges under a statute known as seaman's manslaughter.

The law predates the Civil War and was enacted to punish negligent captains, engineers and pilots for deadly steamboat accidents that killed thousands.

Coast Guard records show that the Conception had passed its two most recent inspections with no safety violations. An attorney for Truth Aquatics did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on the agency's preliminary report.

Exec gets 20 years for Medicare fraud

MIAMI -- A Florida health care executive was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for orchestrating what prosecutors described as a $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola imposed the sentence on Philip Esformes, 50, in one of the biggest such cases in U.S. history.

Scola called the case a violation of trust of "epic proportions" and said Esformes was "somewhat of an enigma" because of his obvious success combined with such a large criminal operation.

Trial testimony showed that the wealthy Miami Beach businessman operated a network of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in south Florida that jurors found used kickbacks and bribes to gain business.

Esformes was convicted by a jury in April of 20 charges, including money laundering, receiving health care kickbacks, bribery conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors also are seeking forfeiture of $38.5 million in assets.

Texas mass shooting suspect indicted

EL PASO, Texas -- A man accused of gunning down people at a busy Walmart in El Paso last month was indicted Thursday on a capital-murder charge, prosecutors announced.

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was indicted on one count in the Aug. 3 shooting that left 22 people dead, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said. El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, who remains jailed without bail.

Crusius' defense lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Attorney Mark Stevens previously said he will use "every legal tool available" to prevent his client from being executed.

The El Paso County district clerk's office said details of Crusius' indictment would not be publicly available until next week because it takes a few days to process and assign the case to a court.

Prosecutors have said Crusius surrendered to police after the attack, saying "I'm the shooter," and that he was targeting Mexicans. In court documents, prosecutors alleged that Crusius wrote a screed published shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Federal prosecutors have said they are weighing hate-crime charges against Crusius that could also carry the death penalty.

New voter-registration rules put on hold

NASHVILLE -- U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger blocked Tennessee's new restrictions on registering voters from taking effect on Oct. 1, saying Thursday that any benefit of the law won't likely outweigh its potential harm.

The ruling, for now, sets aside a law that goes beyond other states by fining groups that pay workers when too many incomplete registration forms are submitted. The law also would criminalize intentional infractions of a new set of rules, exposing voting advocates to misdemeanor charges.

Voter registration groups that sued said the law has already curtailed their ability to enroll voters in minority-group communities and other historically disenfranchised groups.

Under the new law, the state can fine groups if they submit 100 or more voter registration forms within a calendar year that lack a complete name, address, date of birth, declaration of eligibility and signature. Penalties can reach $10,000 per county where violations occur if more than 500 incomplete forms are submitted. The bill also outlaws out-of-state poll watchers.

Two legal challenges of the law are ongoing in federal court on behalf of groups involved in voter registration in a state with low marks for voter participation.

A Section on 09/13/2019