• Antonio Banderas says his emotional state from having a heart attack a few years ago influenced his award-winning performance in the Pedro Almodovar film, Pain and Glory. Banderas won the best actor trophy earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. In an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Banderas said drawing on personal experience has always helped him, but Almodovar stressed that he especially embrace it for the performance. "I had a heart attack two and a half years ago, and it changed me in certain ways, yeah, and Pedro detected that, and he saw it, and he says, 'you know, don't hide this thing,'" he said. Banderas says he understood the famed Spanish director's message. "I knew exactly what he was talking about because after you have a heart attack you receive a lot of information on what life is all about that is very difficult to describe in words, but it just set up a new way of understanding life itself," Banderas said. The 2017 heart attack significantly changed his life, the 59-year-old said. Family and friends became more important. He was also able to determine the parts of his career that were essential. "I would say my passion for acting and for telling stories as it was at the beginning ... that came back," he said. In Pain and Glory, Banderas plays a film director with physical difficulties and a lifetime of regret. Parts of the story directly reflect Almodovar's life, forcing the actor to tread carefully with his approach. As for his health, Banderas says he's happy to feel better than he has in years. "I'm doing exactly what they told to me," Banderas said. "I did something really stupid for many years of my life. I was a smoker, and the last cigarette I smoked was the night before my heart attack." Pain and Glory will be released Oct. 4 in the United States.

• Jersey Shore cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now a free man. The 37-year-old reality television star's publicist says he was released from prison about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Otisville, N.Y. He took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing, "Turn up we free." Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion. He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison. At his sentencing last fall, Mike Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse. Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, N.J.

Photo by AP file photo

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is shown in this file photo.

A Section on 09/13/2019