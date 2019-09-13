Northeast Arkansas man gets 30 years in prison for girlfriend's murder

A Jonesboro man was sentenced to prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to killing a woman he was dating, according to court records.

Terrance Bernard Taylor, 40, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the March 17, 2018, death of his girlfriend Shonda Gonzalez, 37, of Jonesboro. He originally faced charges of first-degree murder, possession of meth or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said on March 17, 2018 they were called to Gilbert Street in reference to medical first responders finding Gonzalez's body inside her home.

There were no signs of forced entry to the home, and investigators learned the woman might have had an undisclosed medical condition that could have led to her death, according to an affidavit.

Shortly before medical personnel were dispatched to Gonzalez's address, Taylor called a family member and asked the person to check on Gonzalez because he said she had suffered a heart attack. Officers said an autopsy ruled the woman's death a homicide.

Witnesses told officers that Taylor and Gonzalez had been in an abusive relationship for several months, and the night before Gonzalez was killed, Taylor had gotten angry at her and kicked her car. That was the last time they were seen together, according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez's cause of death has not been released.