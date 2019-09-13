King Cotton ups field to 12 teams

PINE BLUFF -- Almost immediately after the completion of last year's King Cotton Holiday Classic, Ryan Watley came to the realization that the nationally renowned high school basketball tournament needed both expansion and condensing.

The field for the 2019 Classic has increased from 8 to 12 teams, and the tournament will take place over four days at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. But Watley, the chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said King Cotton fans can plan for only one daily session instead of two when the tournament tips off in late December.

KING COTTON CLASSIC When Dec. 27-30 Where Pine Bluff Convention Center Arkansas teams Bryant, Jacksonville, Little Rock Parkview, Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Dollarway Out of state teams Corona Centennial (Calif.), NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.); Memphis Wooddale, Raymond Miss., Chicago Orr Academy, Yazoo County (Miss.); Missouri City (Texas) Hightower

Unlike last year, there will be no extended break between this year's second and third games.

"We feel like we can do a better job of filling in those spaces that we had during the tournament," Watley said. "We didn't need an intermission. Fans were not going to leave and come back. We weren't set up for that. So we decided we could fill in those gaps with more local teams."

The 12-team field includes five teams from Arkansas, two from Mississippi and one each from California, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Texas.

"This is good for the community," Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said. "It's certainly good for our program. Last year with us playing in this tournament, it was the right preparation that we needed. We play in the toughest conference in the state and I think we're in the toughest classification in the state. So when you face what we're going to face down the line, you can't ask for anything better than this."

This will be the second year back for the national-level tournament. It originally started in 1982 and ran yearly until 1999. Its demise was blamed on dwindling attendance and competition from other national tournaments.

After an 18-year hiatus, Go Forward Pine Bluff brought the King Cotton back to life, sprucing up the Pine Bluff Convention Center in the process.

Watley said the tournament got positive reviews in its return appearance, but that convincing out-of-state teams to come to Pine Bluff has been a challenge.

"The landscape has changed with the rise of the prep schools and [Arkansas high school teams] not being able to play them," Watley said. "But we're in a good place now. It's really about how early you can start planning."

