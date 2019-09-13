Late goal-line stand gives Bucs a victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (left) stops Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey short of the goal line on fourth down in the closing minutes to secure the Buccaneers’ victory Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Tampa Bay held Cam Newton in check and came up with a late goal-line stand and the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-14 on Thursday night to give Coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.

Chris Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a score and the Bucs won despite converting only 2 of 12 first downs in the game that was delayed 25 minutes in first quarter because of lightning in the area.

Newton finished with 324 yards passing, but was held without a touchdown for the second consecutive game. He also fumbled again.

Newton couldn't get the Panthers (0-2) into the end zone on the final drive despite numerous breaks. On fourth down play from the 2, the Bucs stopped Christian McCaffrey after he took a snap out of the Wildcat formation to take over on downs.

The Buccaneers (1-1) got plenty of pressure on Newton with three sacks coming from Shaquil Barrett. They also held McCaffrey to 53 total yards from scrimmage after he racked up 209 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers failed to reach the end zone, only scoring on Joey Slye's four field goals and a safety by Luke Kuechly. They are 0-2 for the first time since the 2013 season.

There were a few bizarre plays on the final drive, including a pass reception where D.J. Moore appeared to make a catch before the first-down marker. But when one official threw the ball to another to be spotted for the next play, the ball appeared to be moved ahead nearly a yard forward and the Panthers were given a first down without a measurement.

A short while later, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis was flagged for a facemask penalty after a reception by Curtis Samuel, giving the Panthers a first down at the Bucs' 11.

And then the Bucs were called for a delay of game for calling two consecutive timeouts.

Despite all of that, the Panthers still couldn't score on a fourth and 1 from the 2. McCaffrey took the direct snap, faked a reverse to Samuel and raced to the outside looking for the end zone, but was shoved out of bounds.

"We felt good about the play, and at least picking up the first down," Panthers Coach Ron Rivera said.

After fielding plenty of questions about only attempting only one pass of more than 20 yards downfield in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Newton connected on a 44-yard strike to Curtis Samuel late in the first quarter. It was one of a handful of deep balls the quarterback threw.

After fumbling his first two punt return attempts, Ray-Ray McCloud was greeted with jeers as he fielded his third punt cleanly. But the jeers quickly turned to cheers when McCloud raced up the middle of the field for a 39-yard return.

Panthers first round draft pick Brian Burns recorded his first career sack in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay 3 7 7 3 -- 20

Carolina 3 6 3 2 -- 14

First Quarter

TB--FG Gay 40, 5:36.

Car--FG Slye 32, 2:52.

Second Quarter

Car--FG Slye 37, 8:26.

TB--Godwin 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:20.

Car--FG Slye 54, :00.

Third Quarter

Car--FG Slye 51, 7:51.

TB--Barber 16 run (Gay kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

Car--safety, 13:21.

TB--FG Gay 32, 2:26.

Attendance--71,101

TB Car First downs 16 20

Total Net Yards 289 352

Rushes-yards 31-100 19-39

Passing 189 313

Punt Returns 3-21 4-39

Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-21

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 16-25-0 25-51-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 3-20

Punts 6-49.2 5-50.6

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1

Penalties-Yards 12-66 5-50

Time of Possession 33:53 26:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tampa Bay, Barber 23-82, Winston 4-9, R.Jones 4-9. Carolina, McCaffrey 16-37, Samuel 1-2, Newton 2-0.

PASSING--Tampa Bay, Winston 16-25-0-208. Carolina, Newton 25-51-0-333.

RECEIVING--Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-121, Evans 4-61, Brate 2-10, Ogunbowale 1-9, Barber 1-7. Carolina, Moore 9-89, Olsen 6-110, Samuel 5-91, McCaffrey 2-16, Wright 2-15, Hogan 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tampa Bay, Gay 42.

Photo by AP/BRIAN BLANCO

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (right) guards Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin during the Buccaneers’ 20-14 victory.

Sports on 09/13/2019