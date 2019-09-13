Little Rock man arrested in shooting

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting earlier in the day that left one person injured.

Jail records state Isreal Johnson, 52, faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Officer Eric Barnes said police were dispatched shortly before 5:30 p.m. to West Roosevelt Road and South Arch Street, where officers found a victim who had been shot in the leg after a reported argument with an acquaintance.

The injury was not considered life-threatening, and Barnes said the victim is an adult. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

Barnes said authorities found and arrested Johnson after a traffic stop. He was booked just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the Pulaski County jail.