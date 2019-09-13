LR woman held in stabbing that killed boyfriend

A Little Rock man died two days after his girlfriend reportedly stabbed him "numerous times" at a motel in the city's southwest, according to a police spokesman.

Seven minutes before midnight Saturday, a 9-year-old girl told dispatchers that her father, Allah-u Akbar, was dead, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

When officers arrived at the Cimmaron Inn, at 10200 Interstate 30, they found the 56-year-old Akbar on the motel room floor alive but bleeding from stab wounds and cuts, Barnes said.

He succumbed to the injuries early Tuesday, according to police.

Shavonne Britton, 34, is facing first-degree murder charges in the case, Barnes said. Britton pleaded innocent Wednesday in her first court appearance.

After an ambulance took Akbar to UAMS Medical Center early Sunday, detectives interviewed his daughter, according to a police report. The girl told investigators that a woman named "Shay" had stabbed him, the report said. The child was released to the custody of her mother.

On surveillance video from the inn, officers saw a woman leaving Akbar's room just after the stabbing, the report said. Officers noted in the report that the woman "appeared to be partially covered in blood."

Officers used a police dog to try to track the woman, but that proved fruitless, the report said.

On Sunday, officers arrested Britton at her home at 4 Palamino Court as the suspect, according to a report. Britton requested medical attention while she was being arrested, but it was unclear why, the report said.

Britton had Adderall, hydrocodone, oxycodone, buprenorphine, suboxone and five unidentified tablets in her possession when officers arrested her on charges of first-degree domestic battery, the report said.

Her charge was updated to first-degree murder after Akbar died around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Barnes said. Arkansas law dictates that first-degree murder is an appropriate charge when the slaying is intentional or planned and when a suspect kills a person while committing another felony or while fleeing from a felony.

In the police report, officers identified Britton as Akbar's "associate." In the arrest report, investigators said Akbar was her "boyfriend."

Britton was being held Thursday in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Britton has a record of four arrests. She previously faced charges of second-degree battery, loitering, public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. The drug-possession charge was later dismissed.

