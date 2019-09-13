Man says innocent in cellmate's killing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of killing his cellmate at the Washington County jail pleaded innocent Monday to a capital-murder charge.

Dekota James Harvey, 24, was in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge related to the death of a woman earlier this year.

A deputy found Harvey on Aug. 27 waiting at the door of his cell and Luis Cobos-Cenobio lying on the floor by his bunk bed.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the initial indication was Cobos-Cenobio was strangled. No weapons were found in the cell.

An innocent plea at arraignment is typical in felony cases. Harvey was given a Nov. 18 court date. Capital murder is punishable by either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Harvey of Fayetteville pleaded innocent to a capital murder charge in the death of Elizabeth Dawson.

Dawson died from a single gunshot wound in the chest, according to police reports. Courtney Willie was shot in the leg during the March 14 incident at 900 N. Leverett Ave., Apartment 363. Harvey is charged with attempted capital murder in Willie's shooting.

Police said Willie kicked Harvey, her boyfriend, out of the apartment earlier that evening. He had returned to gather his belongings when the shooting happened.

Cobos-Cenobio of Springdale was being held on a charge of attempted capital murder related to a Nov. 11 incident where shots were fired at police officers during a car chase in Tontitown and Springdale. No officers were injured.

