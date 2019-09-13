Murder suspect in Mississippi County pleads guilty to a separate robbery charge

A Mississippi man who is the suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Mississippi County was sentenced to prison in a separate robbery case, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

A Mississippi County jury convicted Granville Murphy, 28, of Starkville, Miss., of aggravated robbery of a utility worker the day after officers say he fatally shot someone in a separate incident. Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. then sentenced Murphy to 15 years in prison, a news release said.

Officers said Murphy robbed a utility worker in Blytheville on Feb. 6. Officers say he also shot and killed Terry Marshall, 63, of Blytheville the night before.

Ellington said Murphy will be tried for first-degree murder in Mississippi County Circuit Court in Blytheville in October.