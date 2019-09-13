BILLS

LB Dodson suspended

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Ariz.

An NFL investigation ruled Dodson violated the league's personal conduct policy, the Bills announced Thursday. Dodson spent the offseason practicing with the team before being placed on the reserve/commissioner's exempt list on Aug. 31, when the Bills made their final cuts to establish their regular-season roster.

Dodson was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M, and signed with Buffalo on May 9.

He faces misdemeanor charges for domestic violence and disorderly conduct for the altercation, which took place on May 25.

REDSKINS

Guice has surgery

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had right knee surgery that Coach Jay Gruden called a "minor procedure."

Dr. James Andrews performed the operation Thursday that has been reported to fix a torn meniscus. Guice was injured Sunday in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia when he rushed for just 18 yards on 10 carries and underwent an MRI the morning after.

Gruden said he isn't sure how long Guice might be out and no decision has been made on whether to place him on injured reserve.

Guice missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in an exhibition game in August 2018. Gruden praised Guice for coming back strong from the torn ACL and expects the same this time because it's not as major of a surgery.

With Guice out, Adrian Peterson is expected to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Peterson was inactive in Week 1.

JETS

Darnold has mono

If choking away a 16-point lead in the season opener wasn't enough, the New York Jets were hit with another annoying piece of news: second-year quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the Monday night showdown against the Browns with mononucleosis.

Adam Gase said that he personally delivered the news with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains (Newport/Arkansas Razorbacks) and a team trainer Wednesday night. Darnold was initially sent home Wednesday for what was believed to be strep throat, but further tests and failed antibiotics revealed mono.

The news gets worse. Gase admitted that Darnold will likely be out multiple weeks, so it appears almost certain that he will not face the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 3, either. The silver lining, however, is that the Jets have a Week 4 bye.

So it looks like the earliest Darnold could return is for the Jets game in Philadelphia in Week 5.

To potentially make matters worse for the Jets, star running back Le'Veon Bell will undergo a MRI for a sore shoulder that he suffered in the season opener. Gase seemed optimistic that Bell would be fine and ready for the Browns game.

BROWNS

OBJ: 'Hits' were ordered

BEREA, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. said former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams instructed his players to "take me out" of a preseason game in 2017.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver sustained an ankle injury when Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun cut his legs out while he was with the New York Giants. Beckham said current Cleveland players told him that Williams instructed them to "take me out of the game, and it's preseason."

Beckham also accused Williams, who was Cleveland's interim coach last year and now defensive coordinator of the New York Jets, of teaching "cheap shots and dirty hits."

The Browns visit the Jets on Monday night.

Williams was suspended by the NFL for one season for his role in the infamous "Bountygate" scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system where players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

NFL

League, insurers settle

The NFL ended its seven-year fight with the insurance companies that refused to cover the costs of the league's more than $1 billion settlement reached in 2013 with retired players found to have cognitive and neurological problems.

The two sides settled for an undisclosed amount, according to a filing in the New York state Supreme Court.

The settlement all but ends one of the last attempts to find out what the league knew about the effects of concussions and repeated head hits and what it kept from the retired players, who filed a series of lawsuits in 2011. The NFL ultimately settled those cases.

The settlement has produced more than $600 million in claims so far. Players are paid up to $5 million depending on their type of cognitive or neurological problem, which can include ALS and Alzheimer's disease, and their age at the time they were diagnosed.

Because the retired players accused the NFL of fraud, not just negligence, for deliberately hiding the dangers of concussions from them, the insurers argued they did not have to cover the league's legal costs or the payments from the settlement, which was finalized in 2015.

The case was originally brought by 32 insurers who wrote liability policies for the NFL dating back to the 1960s. But their case was largely tabled while the NFL and the retired players negotiated their settlement. Once that was finished, the insurers resumed their case, which included collecting documents from the league and its teams.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/13/2019