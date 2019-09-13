OBU gets a surprise very early

Harding lost to Ouachita Baptist 16-14 on Sept. 5 in Arkadelphia, but the Bisons' first offensive play was one to remember.

It was first and 10 at the Harding 15 after the Bisons forced a Jake Ford punt on OBU's first offensive series, and quarterback Preston Paden acted as if he were handing it off to fullback Cole Chancey with 13:34 to play in the first quarter.

By the numbers 2 Completed passes thrown by Harding 3 Interceptions thrown by Harding 5 Pass attempts by Harding 11 Allie Freeman’s GAC-leading reception total 48 Passing yards per completion by Harding, No. 1 in the nation 212 Penalty yards accrued by Henderson State 323 Southern Arkansas’ rushing yards against Southern Nazarene 507 Henderson State’s total offense against Oklahoma Baptist 2013 Last time Arkansas Tech’s Wallace Foote played college football

That's what the Bisons do a majority of the time on their first play of the game in their Flexbone offense.

Instead, Paden pulled the ball out of Chancey's belly, faded back and waited for wide receiver Bobby Green to angle toward the center of the new artificial turf field at Cliff Harris Stadium.

Green caught the ball in full stride at the Harding 45, with three OBU defenders in desperate pursuit, and swiped the football over the pylon in the left corner of the north end zone ahead of Keandre Evans' lunging tackle attempt.

"That was fun," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said of the unexpected opening play from the run-first, run-almost-always Bisons.

Simmons, who spends much of his time with defense, said he walked into the office on the Monday before the opener and joked that the Bisons should "throw it big" on first down.

"The offensive coaches said, 'Hey, keep it down. We're already planning to do that,' " Simmons said.

That play was a stunner, considering that the Bisons threw five touchdown passes all of last season while averaging 2.1 completions per game, and that it came at the beginning of a much-anticipated matchup between the teams picked to finish first and second in the Great American Conference.

The game was streamed live on ESPN3.

OBU Coach Todd Knight had a surprising take on the play, which gave the Bisons a 7-0 lead with 13:20 to play in the first quarter.

"That may have been the best thing to ever happen to us," Knight said. "The way they responded was pretty incredible. ... It was like, 'OK, OK, we blew a coverage. Let's play football.'

"If you can keep your poise when everything is exploding around you, that's a good sign."

Curry cooks

Henderson State got back to being the Henderson State of years past during a 35-28 victory Saturday over Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, Okla.

Quarterback Richard Stammetti (357 passing yards, 4 TDs) was on point, but the eye-opener was the emergence of wide receiver L'liott Curry, a transfer from Central Oklahoma.

Coach Scott Maxfield said Curry, 6-2, 215, reminded him of past Reddies receivers Darius Davis and Robert Jordan, who were the favorite targets of Kevin Rodgers, the state's all-time leading passer, a few years back.

Curry (8-178 receiving, 3 TDs) scored on receptions of 57, 43 and 25 yards and was named the GAC's Offensive Player of the Week.

"He might have surprised Oklahoma Baptist, but he won't be surprising anybody else," Maxfield said of Curry, who caught 10 touchdown passes before going down with a knee injury during his third season at Central Oklahoma.

Maxfield's mark

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield had been stuck on 99 career victories since last October, so it was a relief for him to nail down No. 100 Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist in the season opener.

"Definitely felt good to get it," said Maxfield, who is the second Reddies coach to win 100 or more games. "If they let you stay around long enough, you'd better get to 100."

Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter is Henderson's all-time leader in football coaching victories with 119.

'Wonder' Boys

Arkansas Tech lost in overtime to Arkansas-Monticello, but one attribute of Kyle Shipp's first group of Wonder Boys did not escape those who watched the team live and on film.

"Their offensive line, they were a large group of human beings," UAM's Hud Jackson said.

"They're so big," Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight said. "Their tackles are so big."

How big?

They are left tackle Cole Fritschen (6-6, 325), right tackle Jacob Reed (6-4, 320), center Mason Minnix (6-2, 295), right guard Christian Maier (6-5, 290) and left guard Myron Henderson (6-2, 280) as listed on the ATU depth chart.

"We do have good size at that spot," Shipp said.

Foote forward

Wallace Foote is listed as a 5-10, 210-pound sophomore running back on the Arkansas Tech roster.

But Foote, 24, is the senior member of the Wonder Boys after returning to the football field to play for first-year Coach Kyle Shipp.

Shipp said Foote, a three-year captain at Benton who played for the Wonder Boys in 2013, asked if he could come back this year even though he had been out of school for six years.

"There's no way, Wallace," Shipp recalled saying.

But Foote stayed in shape, playing in unpaid semipro football leagues, and has worked his way onto the Tech depth chart at No. 2 behind Caleb Batie.

Foote, who put up 176 all-purpose yards during limited action in 2013, rushed 9 times for 67 yards against UAM.

Clutch kicking

Arkansas Monticello's Josh Marini kicked his second game-winning field goal in three UAM games during the Boll Weevils' 26-23 season-opening victory over Arkansas Tech in overtime.

Marini's 23-yard game-winner came after kicking a 34-yard field goal to beat SAU 20-17 in November.

"Josh has always had the ability," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "He's off on the right foot."

As are Ouachita Baptist freshman Gabe Goodman and Arkansas Tech sophomore Jesus Zizumbo.

Goodman kicked a 38-yard field goal to beat Harding 16-14 in OBU's season-opener, his third make in four attempts in his college debut.

"Great kid, competitor," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of the true freshman from Arkadelphia.

Zizumbo, who was 5 of 17 as a freshman, kicked three field goals against UAM, including a 48-yard try that tied the game at 23-23 and forced overtime.

"I'm really proud of Jesus," Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said. "I challenged him to be better, and he is."

Stubborn Muleriders

Southern Arkansas rushed for 323 yards in its 34-14 victory over Southern Nazarene, while holding the Crimson Storm to 130 offensive yards.

SAU junior quarterback Hayden Mallory (9-15 passing, 86 yards, 1 TD) did what Coach Bill Keopple wanted him to do as the replacement to three-year starter Barrett Renner, the school's all-time leading passer and TD thrower.

"Solid," Keopple said. "Managed it all. There were a bunch of dropped balls. He doesn't have to be flashy, but he's going to be steady."

Sports on 09/13/2019