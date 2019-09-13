Person shot in leg after LR argument

A person was shot in the leg Thursday near West Roosevelt Road after an argument with an acquaintance, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Little Rock police were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to West Roosevelt Road and South Arch Street, where a person had been shot, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

The injury was not considered life-threatening, and Barnes said the victim and the suspects are adults.

The age and gender of the victim were not immediately released.

There were no arrests in the shooting as of Thursday night.

Shots near college injure one victim

North Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting Thursday evening and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, a spokesman said.

A 911 caller at 7:24 p.m. reported that a person had been shot near the Shorter College Gardens housing complex at 800 N. Beech St., North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where the person's condition was unknown Thursday evening, Cooper said. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

Sherwood woman charged in assault

A Sherwood woman forced her way into a house Wednesday, attacked one of the residents, and when a man in the apartment tried to call 911, she yanked the phone out of his grip, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police were called Wednesday to 102 Audubon Cove where they arrested Brandy McLean, 38, on charges of third-degree battery, residential burglary and interference with emergency communications, the report said.

The report said a woman inside the apartment was attacked, but it did not indicate a reason for the attack.

