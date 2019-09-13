Plenty of nonconference appetizers on tap

There are a couple of decent games this week in the SEC including the University of Arkansas in a nonconference game.

With only two conference games, the SEC Network needs games like Arkansas-Colorado State, which is why it isn't being played at 11 a.m.

That honor went to mighty Alabama who has been crying all week about its game time. If the Razorbacks don't start playing better they are going to have a lot of early kickoffs and won't have the right to complain.

Last week saw a vast improvement in the picking category after a very mediocre first week. Last week's record was 11-3 improving the season record to 18-8.

Here are this week's picks:

Colorado State at Arkansas

The Rams are a good football team, much better than Portland State and maybe as good as Ole Miss. The Razorbacks get a new starting quarterback and need some payback after last year's loss to the Rams when they were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Arkansas 31-24

Arkansas State at Georgia

It is all about the money, and the Red Wolves' program needs it. The Bulldogs have it so why not use a little of it to buy a victory. The Red Wolves need to come out of this game healthy. Georgia 54-27

Alabama at South Carolina

Things are going bad for the Gamecocks, while life just gets better and better for the Crimson Tide. A new quarterback will face the Tide, and that's not a good thing. Alabama 49-10

Kent State at Auburn

The Gus Bus is picking up a head of steam heading into next week's huge game with Texas A&M. The Golden Flashes are coming off a victory over Kennesaw State by a field goal. The Tigers still had their heads in the clouds after beating Oregon but did put Tulane away. Auburn 49-10

Florida at Kentucky

Normally, the Gators would be the easy favorite, but their quarterback play has been very inconsistent. The Wildcats have not been tested, but that changes tomorrow. Florida 28-17

Northwestern (La.) State at LSU

Northwestern (La.) State has been outscored 75-27 in its first two games, and no one will ever mistake Tennessee-Martin and Midwestern State for the Tigers. This game will see a lot of walk-ons and future redshirts get some playing time. Ed Orgeron will try not to run the score up, but it is out of his hands. LSU 70-0

Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss

The Rebels need to build off last week's victory, and this seems like the perfect opponent. Former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley will get a shot at upsetting the Rebs, but he was 2 of 5 with a touchdown and an interception against Ole Miss last year. No reason to expect more. Ole Miss 42-14

Kansas State at Mississippi State

This is a battle of undefeated schools, but neither has played a significant opponent. The Bulldogs have a chance to be 4-0 when they visit Auburn on Sept. 28, but they must take care of the Wildcats. Mississippi State 38-24

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri

Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant has thrown for 573 yards and 5 touchdowns in his 2 games at Missouri. He might beat that in this game. The Redhawks have already given up 61 points in two games. Missouri 45-13

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee

If the Vols don't win this game, the wheels won't be off because the program has been hijacked and is being held prisoner at an undisclosed location. Seriously, if the Vols start 0-3, Phil Fulmer may resign as athletic director and become the head coach. Tennessee 45-10

Lamar at Texas A&M

Like Auburn, the Aggies get a nice little workout before hosting the Tigers next week. Texas A&M 49-14

Sports on 09/13/2019