Police: 2 in custody after shots fired at officers in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say shots were fired at officers serving a search warrant this morning at a residence.

Officers from the Emergency Response Team were serving a warrant for the 4th Judicial District Drug Task about 8:30 a.m. at 1829 W. Deane St. when shots were fired from inside the residence, according to information from the police department.

No one was injured during the incident.

Two people were taken into custody and the investigation is continuing.