Resolution filed to expel state Rep. Mickey Gates

A formal resolution was filed Friday by the speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives seeking to expel state Rep. Mickey Gates, R- Hot Springs, for failing to pay state income taxes.

The action was expected after House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R- El Dorado, announced last week that he would seek to expel Gates, who has refused calls to step down.

Shepherd has not yet set a date for when the House will meet to consider a resolution. A two-thirds majority of the House must vote to expel a member.

The only known representative to be expelled from the House was former Speaker John Wilson of Clark County, who was expelled in 1837 after fatally stabbing another member on the House floor.

Gates pleased no contest to a single felony charge of failing to file or pay a tax return in July, receiving probation.

Gates was also ordered to pay $74,789 in back taxes. If he completes the term of his sentence, his case can be discharged without a final adjudication of guilt under the state's first offender law.

Jeff Rosenzweig, Gates' attorney, said Friday that even if Gates is expelled, he plans to run for the same office in 2020.

