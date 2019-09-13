A police car drives to an overturned vehicle in which two people drowned Thursday in floodwaters in Caudete, Spain.

Rain pounds Spain region; 2 siblings die

MADRID -- A large area of southeast Spain was battered Thursday by what in some places was the heaviest rainfall on record, with the storms wreaking widespread destruction and killing at least two people.

The regional emergency service said a 51-year-old woman and her 61-year-old brother were found dead inside an overturned car that floodwaters washed away in Caudete, about 60 miles south of Valencia, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

The Valencia Fire Department said in a tweet that emergency crews also pulled three people from a river. They included a 57-year-old man and his 33-year-old son. A helicopter winched a third person to safety. Four police officers were injured in the rescue operation.

The River Clariano rose about 30 feet in two hours around the Valencia town of Aielo de Malferit and tore apart a 16th-century bridge there, Mayor Juan Rafael Espi said.

The weather service forecast torrential downpours of up to 3½ inches an hour and up to 7 inches over 24 hours. The storm was passing Thursday and today over the Mediterranean coastal regions of Valencia, Alicante and Murcia.

Saudi princess guilty in Paris assault

PARIS -- A French court found the only daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman guilty of complicity in violence Thursday for ordering her bodyguard to detain and strike a plumber for taking photos at the Saudi royal family's apartment in Paris.

Princess Hessa bint Salman wasn't present for the Paris court's verdict and sentencing on several charges. The court gave her a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a $10,970 fine, tougher than the penalties prosecutors sought. The bodyguard also was found guilty, but received a lighter sentence.

Plumber Ashraf Eid told Paris police the bodyguard tied him up at the princess's bidding in September 2016 after he photographed a room so he could return furniture to its original layout once he finished his work.

"The princess noticed that her face was reflected in the bathroom and that she had been filmed. She called me a dog and called her bodyguard saying in Arabic, 'This one, take his phone. He filmed me,'" Eid reported to police investigators.

Eid said the bodyguard broke his phone and made him kiss the Saudi princess's feet while his hands were bound behind his back during the three-hour ordeal.

Sudanese protest council's appointees

CAIRO -- Thousands of Sudanese rallied Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, in the largest protest since the country's transitional government was announced, demanding the chief of the judiciary and general prosecutor be removed because of alleged ties to ousted autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan's Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the umbrella coalition representing different pro-democracy parties and groups, called for a "million-man march" to pressure the joint civilian-military Sovereign Council -- formed last month as part of a power-sharing deal between protesters and the generals -- to appoint judges known for their competence as well as political impartiality.

The generals had previously dismissed nominations put forward by pro-democracy protesters for Sudan's two top judicial posts.

The Sovereign Council, comprised of five military members and six civilians, is expected to rule the country along with a Cabinet and a legislative body for a little more than three years. Last week, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, announced the makeup of his Cabinet after several weeks of deliberations.

In Thursday's rallies, protesters waving Sudanese flags chanted: "The people want the martyr to be avenged," in reference to those killed during a recent crackdown. They also raised banners reading: "The appointment of new judiciary chief and public prosecutor is a revolutionary demand."

U.S. rejects war-crime claims in Syria

GENEVA -- The United States' top envoy for Syria rejected Thursday findings by U.N.-backed investigators that deadly airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition early this year may amount to a war crime.

Ambassador James Jeffrey said the coalition takes "extreme care in every military operation we do."

His comments came a day after investigators working for the U.N.'s top human-rights body suggested that coalition airstrikes on Jan. 3 near the town of as-Safa, along the Iraqi border that killed 16 civilians may not have been directed at a military objective or may not have been carried out with the "necessary precaution."

U.N. Syria envoy Geir Pedersen hosted envoys from Britain, Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United States for talks Thursday. Both Jeffrey and Pedersen expressed concerns about rising violence in the rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib in their comments to reporters after the meeting.

Pedersen has made it priority to get the Syrian government and the opposition to agree on the creation of a committee to rewrite the country's constitution in hopes that it might lead to a way out from Syria's eight-year-long war.

