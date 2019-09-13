WOMEN'S SOCCER
Harding drops home opener
Jennis Nadeau made five saves for Harding, but the Bisons dropped a 2-0 decision to Texas-Tyler on Thursday afternoon at Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.
Bailey Wooten scored one goal and assisted on the other for Texas-Tyler (2-1).
Harding (1-2) took 13 shots, including three by Amelia Lewis.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 09/13/2019
Print Headline: State sports brief
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.