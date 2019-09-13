State sports brief

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding drops home opener

Jennis Nadeau made five saves for Harding, but the Bisons dropped a 2-0 decision to Texas-Tyler on Thursday afternoon at Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.

Bailey Wooten scored one goal and assisted on the other for Texas-Tyler (2-1).

Harding (1-2) took 13 shots, including three by Amelia Lewis.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

