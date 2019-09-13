Trump administration agrees to delay arbitration rule after Arkansas nursing homes ask judge to block it

President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to delay a new federal rule that would ban nursing homes from requiring residents to agree to arbitration as a precondition for their admission, court records show.

Originally scheduled to begin nationwide on Monday, the controversial rule now won't go into effect until Dec. 31, according to a joint motion filed Friday by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a pair of Springdale nursing homes that sued to block the rule.

The Arkansas nursing homes on Sept. 4 asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to issue a preliminary injunction, or temporarily block the rule, until the case could be heard.

"By entering into this agreement, Defendants do not concede that Plaintiffs’ preliminary injunction motion has merit," a footnote to the filing says. "Defendants merely believe this is the most efficient way to resolve this case."

Dozens of additional nursing homes have also joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, according to the joint motion, which asks Brooks to set a case schedule that would allow for a decision by the end of the year.

