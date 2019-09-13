Arkansas man who worked as county's 911 coordinator arrested on child pornography charges

A man who worked as 911 coordinator in Van Buren County was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Taylor Fisher, 36, faces three counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Van Buren County Judge Dale James' office said Fisher's last day of employment was on the same day he was arrested, though it wasn't clear if he resigned or was fired.

In a written statement, James said the 911 office will continue to work without “any interruption in service." He said duties traditionally managed by the 911 coordinator have been distributed to the assessor’s office, the office of emergency management and a dispatch center in Fairfield Bay.

James added “to further lay any minds to rest” that Fisher worked in the Van Buren County courthouse annex and not the dispatch center.

Fisher, of Clinton, was arrested after investigators traced sharing of child pornography in August to an IP address assigned to an individual in Shirley, according to court documents.

Fisher was not listed as the IP address’s owner, but authorities believe he used it to download child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

In an interview with investigators, Fisher said he had used the address to download and view child pornography, authorities wrote.

He also told investigators he had between 12 and 24 videos of child pornography saved to an external hard drive at home, the affidavit said, noting Fisher told authorities he had been “doing this” for about 15 years.