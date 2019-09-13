Williams gives team big boost

There was a lot for Cedric Thomas to be happy about in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 52-34 dismantling of Alabama A&M on Saturday, but the second-year coach was extra giddy about what he saw from running back KeShawn Williams.

The senior earned Stats FCS National Player of the Week honorable mention recognition after carrying 21 times for a career-high 180 yards to help the Golden Lions beat the Bulldogs in Huntsville, Ala., for the first time since 1999. Williams also caught 3 passes for 18 yards and returned 2 kickoffs for 74 yards.

Not bad for a guy who hadn't played a meaningful down for nearly two years prior to the team's season opener Sept. 7 at TCU.

"Just awesome," Thomas said of Williams' effort. "We had a chance to play against KeShawn when I was at Alcorn, and we knew then what type of back he was. But I understand the bloodline."

KeShawn's father, Kevin Williams, starred at nearby Pine Bluff Dollarway in the mid-1990s and began his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas before transferring to UAPB. Thomas and Kevin Williams were teammates during their playing days for the Golden Lions, which is where his bond with the Williams family began. Thomas noted that he's been particularly impressed with the way KeShawn Williams has been able to bounce back.

Williams was among the rushing leaders in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2017 before he tore his ACL after just eight carries during a loss to Prairie View A&M in the penultimate game of the season. The injury forced Williams to miss all of last season, something Thomas said cut deeply.

"He's a special kid to me. ... he was in that dorm room when I was in school here because me and his dad are like best friends," he explained. "To just see [KeShawn] maturate to where he is now. We got in, and he wanted to be a part of it so bad last year.... he was champing at the bit to come in and help me turn this thing around.

"But I just told him, 'If you're not 100 percent from a psychological standpoint, out of respect for your family, I'm not going [to] put you out there.' Still, to watch him work and come out during practice the whole year while he sat out is really a blessing."

Williams' return bolstered a backfield that already featured reigning league rushing champ Taeyler Porter, who ran for 135 yards on 18 carries and 1 touchdown against Alabama A&M. The one-two punch gave the Bulldogs fits all game, and Thomas is hoping that continues throughout the season.

"Just watching him and Taeyler fellowship together and have that unselfish spirit is a blessing," he said. "A lot of people counted KeShawn out with that injury. I'm just really enthused, really blessed and honored at the success that he's having right now."

No NAIA pushover

After playing its first two games on the road, UAPB is set for its home opener Saturday when it takes on Langston (1-0) at 6 p.m. The last time the Golden Lions faced a team from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, they walked away with an easy 55-0 victory over Cumberland (Tenn.), during Week 2 last season.

Though it may appear UAPB will again be playing down to the competition, Thomas isn't about to allow his Golden Lions to approach the contest that way.

"I can just pull all of the NAIA and Division II teams that we've lost to in the last four or five years," he said. "History will repeat itself if we feel like we're in position to take anybody lightly. We lost to Morehouse, lost to a couple of schools in Oklahoma in years past, and some of these seniors were on those teams.

"We're in no position to take anybody light."

UAPB last lost to an NAIA school in 2016 when Oklahoma Panhandle State strolled into Pine Bluff and left with a victory. Thomas doesn't expect Langston to be intimidated, particularly because of how well the Lions have fared against bigger opponents.

Langston, ranked No. 14 in the NAIA top 25, played SWAC member Southern tough before falling 33-18 last season in a game that was called in the third quarter because of lightning. The Lions also took down Division II members Lincoln and Lane in 2017.

"Coach [Quinton Morgan] is doing a great job with that program on that level," Thomas said. "They played Southern tough so we've got to be ready to play, and that's on us as a coaching staff. Our kids aren't good enough to take anybody for granted.

"We've got some things that we're going to show them and say 'hey look, if you don't come out, prepare and put yourselves in position to be successful, then we'll be crying when it's over.'"

Rivalry renewed

Saturday's matchup between UAPB and Langston marks the renewal of what was once a fierce rivalry when both were NAIA members.

Aside from the 1991 and 1992 seasons when the Golden Lions were suspended by the NAIA and placed on the "death penalty" for a litany of infractions that ranged from player eligibility to academic inaccuracies, the teams played every year from 1987 to 1998. UAPB held a 6-3-1 edge in those 10 meetings, with the lone tie (10-10) coming in the 1989 season finale. The tie cost the Golden Lions a spot in the NAIA playoffs.

The series was rebooted in 2009, with UAPB taking a 45-30 victory. Langston won 19-12 in 2011, but the Golden Lions won 17-14 the following season when Tyler Strickland hit a 27-yard field goal with one second left in the game.

"[Langston] is a historical powerhouse," UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas said. "Mentally, we'll be tuned in because we've got a good ballclub coming in here. We'll be prepared."

More accolades

A week after linebacker Kolby Watts was named the SWAC's co-defensive player of week, UAPB had two more players take home league honors.

Freshman kicker Zack Piwniczka was chosen as the specialist of the week, while junior wide receiver Harry Ballard won newcomer of the week accolades in the Golden Lions' victory over Alabama A&M.

Piwniczka was perfect on all seven of his extra-point attempts and added a 30-yard field goal. Ballard, a 6-3, 205-pound transfer from the University of Missouri, caught 5 passes for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns. His 59-yarder on the game's first possession gave UAPB an early 7-0 lead and his 24-yard score midway through the third quarter helped establish a 31-point cushion.

