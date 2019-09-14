Bentonville punts Tulsa Washington

TULSA -- Bentonville failed to win a nonconference game a year ago before running the table in the 7A-West. This year, the Tigers will carry a perfect record into conference play.

The Tigers (3-0) earned a 17-6 road victory Friday night at Tulsa Washington to complete its nonconference slate.

"It's a lot more fun to be 3-0 than it is to be 0-3," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "We've played a tough nonconference schedule, but our kids understand it's nonconference. Conference play is coming up, and we have to continue to get better, eliminate mistakes, eliminate silly penalties."

Bentonville's leading rusher Preston Crawford and top receiver Trenton Kolb were held out for precautionary measures, Grant said. Both are battling injuries, but are expected to be ready when the Tigers travel to Springdale Har-Ber on Sept. 27.

"Both of them might have been able to go tonight if it was a conference game, but we felt like holding them out was the best thing for us," Grant said.

Junior Andrew Edwards, who has shared playing time at quarterback this season, took all the snaps Friday and scored a rushing touchdown to help the Tigers take a 14-6 halftime lead.

Colby Reid handled the bulk of the rushing attempts with Crawford sidelined and scored the other Bentonville touchdown.

"Colby played a heck of a game for us," Grant said. "He had more than 20 carries and did a great job protecting the ball and a great job in pass protection. He gives us a great 1-2 punch with Preston. We have a lot of confidence in our ability to run the football."

Bentonville added a second-half field goal from Logan Turner.

Ben Pankau and linebacker Cole Joyce led a Bentonville defense that shut down Booker T. Washington.

Pankau had an interception and Joyce had a fumble recovery as the Tigers forced four turnovers.

Grant said the bye week is coming at just the right time for the Tigers.

"We're banged up and we need this week off to get our kids healthy," Grant said. "We're going to use this time to heal up and start preparations for conference play."

