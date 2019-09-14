Cards' Goldschmidt feasts on Brewers' pitching

Paul Goldschmidt (46) of the St. Louis Cardinals hit a grandslam and later added a three-run home run in the Cardinals’ 10-0victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Paul Goldschmidt had one of the best games of his career at an opportune time for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to back Adam Wainwright, who pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Friday night.

"Memorable for sure," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said of Goldschmidt's performance. "That's an obviously huge performance. He had a nice night, good swings, not trying to do too much.

"Also give the guys credit in front of him. You've got to have people on base to hit grand slams and three-run homers."

The victory gave the Cardinals a five-game lead over the third-place Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis remained four games ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-8 on Friday.

It was the seventh victory in the past nine home games for the Cardinals, who went 3-3 on a road trip leading up to Friday. The Brewers had their seven-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie with Chicago for the second wild card spot.

Wainwright (12-9) struck out seven and walked three. In his past three games, he's allowed one earned run in 20 innings.

Trent Grisham led off the game with a single and Orlando Arcia singled with two outs in the second, accounting for both Milwaukee hits in the game.

Adrian Houser (6-6) lasted three innings. He gave up four hits including Goldschmidt's second grand slam of the season. He also struck out five and walked three. Goldschmidt connected on his second home run of the night and his 31st of the year in a six-run sixth. He cranked a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Nelson to center field to record a career-high seven RBI. He now has 30 or more home runs in each of his past three seasons and five in his career.

Goldschmidt has feasted on Milwaukee pitching. He's hitting .318 against the Brewers, with 8 home runs and 20 RBI. He had a three-home-run game against the Brewers on March 29 in a 9-5 victory at Milwaukee.

"I mean they've got me, too," he said. "They struck me out twice [tonight] and last series I didn't do that well against them. You face a team that many times, there's going to be games where you have success and times they get you out and you just keep going back and forth and see what happens."

CUBS 17, PIRATES 8 Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras launched two long solo home runs and host Chicago kept pace in the NL wild-card race with a victory over Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 0 Mike Soroka allowed one hit over six innings, Ozzie Albies had three hits including a home run and visiting Atlanta beat Washington.

DODGERS 9, METS 2 Noah Syndergaard again wobbled with Wilson Ramos as his catcher while Clayton Kershaw was right in the pocket, sending Los Angeles over host New York.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 8 Nolan Arenado hit his 40th home run and Trevor Story connected twice to lead Colorado past visiting San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 5 (12) Bo Bichette hit his first game-ending home run, a 12th-inning drive that gave Toronto a victory over visiting New York.

ORIOLES 6, TIGERS 2 In the first meeting in 50 years of major league teams both 50 or more games under .500, DJ Stewart and Trey Mancini homered to lead Baltimore over host Detroit.

ATHLETICS 14, RANGERS 9 Khris Davis homered twice, Ramon Laureano connected on the game's fourth three-run shot to break a tie in the sixth inning and visiting Oakland beat Texas.

ASTROS 4, ROYALS 1 George Springer hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the ninth inning, Gerrit Cole won his 13th consecutive decision and Houston beat host Kansas City.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

LA Dodgers 9, NY Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, NY Yankees 5 (12)

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay at LA Angels, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, (n)

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd., rain

