College football conference standings

Power 5
ATLANTIC COAST
ATLANTIC DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Wake Forest 1-0 3-0
Boston College 1-0 2-1
Clemson 1-0 2-0
N.C. State 0-0 2-0
Florida State 0-0 1-1
Louisville 0-0 1-1
Syracuse 0-0 1-1
COASTAL DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Virginia 1-0 2-0
North Carolina 1-1 2-1
Duke 0-0 1-1
Georgia Tech 0-0 1-1
Pittsburgh 0-1 1-1
Virginia Tech 0-1 1-1
Miami 0-1 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18
Kansas 48, Boston College 24
TODAY'S GAMES
Pittsburgh at (13) Penn State, 11 a.m.
N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Furman at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3 p.m.
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
(1) Clemson at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m.
Florida State at (25) Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
BIG 12
CONF. ALL
Baylor 0-0 2-0
Kansas State 0-0 2-0
Oklahoma 0-0 2-0
Oklahoma State 0-0 2-0
Texas Tech 0-0 2-0
Iowa State 0-0 1-0
TCU 0-0 1-0
Kansas 0-0 2-1
Texas 0-0 1-1
West Virginia 0-0 1-1
FRIDAY'S GAME
Kansas 48, Boston College 24
TODAY'S GAMES
Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
(19) Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
(5) Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m.
(12) Texas at Rice, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
EAST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Indiana 0-0 2-0
Maryland 0-0 2-0
Michigan 0-0 2-0
Michigan State 0-0 2-0
Ohio State 0-0 2-0
Penn State 0-0 2-0
Rutgers 0-0 1-1
WEST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Iowa 1-0 2-0
Illinois 0-0 2-0
Minnesota 0-0 2-0
Wisconsin 0-0 2-0
Nebraska 0-0 1-1
Purdue 0-0 1-1
Northwestern 0-0 0-1
TODAY'S GAMES
(9) Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh at (13) Penn State, 11 a.m.
(21) Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.
UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Arizona State at (18) Michigan State, 3 p.m.
(19) Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12
NORTH DIVISION
CONF. ALL
California 1-0 2-0
Washington State 0-0 2-0
Oregon 0-0 1-1
Oregon State 0-0 0-2
Stanford 0-1 1-1
Washington 0-1 1-1
SOUTH DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Southern Cal 1-0 2-0
Arizona State 0-0 2-0
Colorado 0-0 2-0
Utah 0-0 2-0
Arizona 0-0 1-1
UCLA 0-0 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAME
(20) Washington State at Houston, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
Air Force at Colorado, noon
Stanford at (17) Cent. Florida, 2:30 p.m.
(24) Southern Cal at Brigham Young, 2:30 p.m.
Arizona State at (18) Michigan State, 3 p.m.
Idaho State at (11) Utah, 3:15 p.m.
North Texas at California, 3:15 p.m.
Cal Poly at Oregon State, 3:15 p.m.
Hawaii at (23) Washington, 6:30 p.m.
(5) Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montana at (15) Oregon, 9:45 p.m.
Group of 5
AMERICAN ATHLETIC
EAST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Cent. Florida 0-0 2-0
Temple 0-0 1-0
Cincinnati 0-0 1-1
East Carolina 0-0 1-1
Connecticut 0-0 1-1
South Florida 0-0 0-1
WEST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Memphis -0-0 2-0
SMU 0-0 2-0
Navy 0-0 1-0
Houston 0-0 1-1
Tulane 0-0 1-1
Tulsa 0-0 1-1
FRIDAY'S GAME
(20) Washington State at Houston, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
(21) Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.
Stanford at (17) Cent. Florida, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30p.m.
South Caorlina State at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Texas State at SMU, 6 p.m.
Missouri State at Tulane, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
EAST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
W. Kentucky 1-0 1-1
Marshall 0-0 1-1
Middle Tennesee 0-0 1-1
Old Dominion 0-0 1-1
UNC Charlotte 0-0 1-1
Florida Atlantic 0-0 0-2
Fla. International 0-1 0-2
WEST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Ala.-Birmingham 0-0 2-0
Louisiana Tech 0-0 1-1
North Texas 0-0 1-1
Southern Miss. 0-0 1-1
Texas-El Paso 0-0 1-1
Texas-San Antonio 0-0 1-1
Rice 0-0 0-2
TODAY'S GAMES
Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Army at Texas-San Antonio, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Texas at California, 3:15 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Massachusetts at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Fla. International, 6 p.m.
(12) Texas at Rice, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN
EAST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Bowling Green 0-0 1-1
Buffalo 0-0 1-1
Kent State 0-0 1-1
Miami (Ohio) 0-0 1-1
Ohio 0-0 1-1
Akron 0-0 0-2
WEST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Ball State 0-0 1-1
Cent. Michigan 0-0 1-1
E. Michigan 0-0 1-1
N. Illinois 0-0 1-1
W. Michigan 0-0 1-1
Toledo 0-0 0-1
TODAY'S GAMES
E. Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Kent State at (8) Auburn, 6 p.m.
Georgia State at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Murray State at Toledo, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
CONF ALL
Boise State 0-0 2-0
Wyoming 0-0 2-0
Air Force 0-0 1-0
New Mexico 0-0 1-0
Colorado State 0-0 1-1
Utah State 0-0 1-1
WEST DIVISION
CONF. ALL
Hawaii 0-0 2-0
San Diego State 0-0 2-0
Nevada 0-0 1-1
San Jose State 0-0 1-1
UNLV 0-0 1-1
Fresno State 0-0 0-2
TODAY'S GAMES
Air Force at Colorado, noon
New Mexico at (7) Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Weber State at Nevada, 6 p.m.
Hawaii at (23) Washington, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego State at New Mexico State, 7 p.m.
Portland State at (22) Boise State, 9:15 p.m.
