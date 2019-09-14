College football conference standings

Power 5

ATLANTIC COAST

ATLANTIC DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Wake Forest 1-0 3-0

Boston College 1-0 2-1

Clemson 1-0 2-0

N.C. State 0-0 2-0

Florida State 0-0 1-1

Louisville 0-0 1-1

Syracuse 0-0 1-1

COASTAL DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Virginia 1-0 2-0

North Carolina 1-1 2-1

Duke 0-0 1-1

Georgia Tech 0-0 1-1

Pittsburgh 0-1 1-1

Virginia Tech 0-1 1-1

Miami 0-1 0-2

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18

Kansas 48, Boston College 24

TODAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh at (13) Penn State, 11 a.m.

N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Furman at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3 p.m.

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

(1) Clemson at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at (25) Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12

CONF. ALL

Baylor 0-0 2-0

Kansas State 0-0 2-0

Oklahoma 0-0 2-0

Oklahoma State 0-0 2-0

Texas Tech 0-0 2-0

Iowa State 0-0 1-0

TCU 0-0 1-0

Kansas 0-0 2-1

Texas 0-0 1-1

West Virginia 0-0 1-1

FRIDAY'S GAME

Kansas 48, Boston College 24

TODAY'S GAMES

Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

N.C. State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

(19) Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m.

TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

(5) Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m.

(12) Texas at Rice, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

EAST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Indiana 0-0 2-0

Maryland 0-0 2-0

Michigan 0-0 2-0

Michigan State 0-0 2-0

Ohio State 0-0 2-0

Penn State 0-0 2-0

Rutgers 0-0 1-1

WEST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Iowa 1-0 2-0

Illinois 0-0 2-0

Minnesota 0-0 2-0

Wisconsin 0-0 2-0

Nebraska 0-0 1-1

Purdue 0-0 1-1

Northwestern 0-0 0-1

TODAY'S GAMES

(9) Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh at (13) Penn State, 11 a.m.

(21) Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.

UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State at (18) Michigan State, 3 p.m.

(19) Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m.

TCU at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12

NORTH DIVISION

CONF. ALL

California 1-0 2-0

Washington State 0-0 2-0

Oregon 0-0 1-1

Oregon State 0-0 0-2

Stanford 0-1 1-1

Washington 0-1 1-1

SOUTH DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Southern Cal 1-0 2-0

Arizona State 0-0 2-0

Colorado 0-0 2-0

Utah 0-0 2-0

Arizona 0-0 1-1

UCLA 0-0 0-2

FRIDAY'S GAME

(20) Washington State at Houston, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

Air Force at Colorado, noon

Stanford at (17) Cent. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

(24) Southern Cal at Brigham Young, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State at (18) Michigan State, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at (11) Utah, 3:15 p.m.

North Texas at California, 3:15 p.m.

Cal Poly at Oregon State, 3:15 p.m.

Hawaii at (23) Washington, 6:30 p.m.

(5) Oklahoma at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montana at (15) Oregon, 9:45 p.m.

Group of 5

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

EAST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Cent. Florida 0-0 2-0

Temple 0-0 1-0

Cincinnati 0-0 1-1

East Carolina 0-0 1-1

Connecticut 0-0 1-1

South Florida 0-0 0-1

WEST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Memphis -0-0 2-0

SMU 0-0 2-0

Navy 0-0 1-0

Houston 0-0 1-1

Tulane 0-0 1-1

Tulsa 0-0 1-1

FRIDAY'S GAME

(20) Washington State at Houston, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

(21) Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

Stanford at (17) Cent. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30p.m.

South Caorlina State at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas State at SMU, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Tulane, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

EAST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

W. Kentucky 1-0 1-1

Marshall 0-0 1-1

Middle Tennesee 0-0 1-1

Old Dominion 0-0 1-1

UNC Charlotte 0-0 1-1

Florida Atlantic 0-0 0-2

Fla. International 0-1 0-2

WEST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Ala.-Birmingham 0-0 2-0

Louisiana Tech 0-0 1-1

North Texas 0-0 1-1

Southern Miss. 0-0 1-1

Texas-El Paso 0-0 1-1

Texas-San Antonio 0-0 1-1

Rice 0-0 0-2

TODAY'S GAMES

Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Army at Texas-San Antonio, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Texas at California, 3:15 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Massachusetts at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Fla. International, 6 p.m.

(12) Texas at Rice, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN

EAST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Bowling Green 0-0 1-1

Buffalo 0-0 1-1

Kent State 0-0 1-1

Miami (Ohio) 0-0 1-1

Ohio 0-0 1-1

Akron 0-0 0-2

WEST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Ball State 0-0 1-1

Cent. Michigan 0-0 1-1

E. Michigan 0-0 1-1

N. Illinois 0-0 1-1

W. Michigan 0-0 1-1

Toledo 0-0 0-1

TODAY'S GAMES

E. Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Kent State at (8) Auburn, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Toledo, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

CONF ALL

Boise State 0-0 2-0

Wyoming 0-0 2-0

Air Force 0-0 1-0

New Mexico 0-0 1-0

Colorado State 0-0 1-1

Utah State 0-0 1-1

WEST DIVISION

CONF. ALL

Hawaii 0-0 2-0

San Diego State 0-0 2-0

Nevada 0-0 1-1

San Jose State 0-0 1-1

UNLV 0-0 1-1

Fresno State 0-0 0-2

TODAY'S GAMES

Air Force at Colorado, noon

New Mexico at (7) Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

UNLV at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Nevada, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at (23) Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico State, 7 p.m.

Portland State at (22) Boise State, 9:15 p.m.

