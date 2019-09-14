• William Wasmund, 48, of Chester, Ill., accused of rigging a shotgun to a rope attached to the door of a shed on his property, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a man who tried to enter the shed despite its door being nailed shut and signs reading "no trespassing" and "caution do not enter."

• Catari Jackson, 25, a Shreveport police officer, completed a certification course to become the first black woman to serve in the department's mounted patrol, whose officers ride horses on downtown streets.

• Bob Marotto, director of animal services in Orange County, N.C., said an escaped emu named Eno that became a social media star after spending months on the loose, collapsed and died after being fed grapes containing sedatives as it was being captured.

• Casey Viner, 19, of North College Hill, Ohio, a video-game player convicted of recruiting another man to make a bogus emergency "swatting" call that led police to confront and kill a Wichita, Kan., man, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for conspiracy and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

• Mcgregor Wallace of Columbia, S.C., was slapped with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet after Leroy, his Vietnamese potbellied pig that was meant to help him deal with PTSD from domestic trauma, wandered for a fourth time to a nearby elementary school.

• Kevin Wright, an animal-control officer in Nelson County, Va., who first thought he was looking for a stray cow, instead found himself searching for a yak named Meteor that has been on the lam after escaping from a trailer in Lovingston as it was being taken to a butcher.

• Justin Brown said the doctor kept saying "Oh my goodness, I've got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11," when his daughter, Christine Malone-Brown, was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Germantown, Tenn., coming into the world at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

