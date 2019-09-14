Man gets 65-year term in girlfriend's attack

A 28-year-old Little Rock parolee who severely beat his girlfriend, injuring her infant son in the attack, was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison.

A jury found Linquinton Mardel Dean guilty of first-degree domestic battering for the injuries he inflicted on 28-year-old Kimara Lewis and second-degree battery for the baby's injuries after a three-day trial. Dean will have to serve at least 22½ years before he can qualify for parole.

Dean did not testify during the trial before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. He has been jailed since his June 17, 2017 arrest and chose to wear his jail uniform to court, although all defendants are afforded the opportunity to wear street clothes.

Lewis, a mother of three, would not cooperate with prosecutors and refused to attend the three-day trial despite a court order compelling her attendance under threat of arrest. She and Dean have an 8-year-old daughter together.

In closing arguments, Public Defenders Bill Simpson and Harrison Tome told the eight women and four men of the jury that prosecutors had little evidence to prove Dean was responsible for Lewis' injuries.

"They have asked you to guess your way to a guilty verdict," Tome said. "All you have to do is fill in the [evidentiary] gaps."

Lewis kept in contact with Dean while he was in jail, and prosecutors Grayson Hinojosa and Melissa Brown played recordings of some of their phone conversations for the jury.

"I would have sat in that room and bled to death before I called police on you," Lewis told Dean on one call, Brown said, urging jurors to re-listen to the recordings while they deliberated Dean's guilt.

"Get it straight from the source," she said, "You don't have to agree with it, but that should tell you why she didn't testify."

Even without Lewis' cooperation, prosecutors have an obligation to pursue justice, Brown said.

"The defendant broke the law," she said. "When people break the law, the state will prosecute them."

Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes to convict Dean. Deciding on a sentencing recommendation Thursday took the panel just over an hour and a half.

Police arrested Dean at Lewis' home at the Summit at Town & Country Apartments at 7700 N. Chicot Road. They found Dean at the residence, holding the baby, who had a cut on his face and swollen eyes.

Dean told police he and the child were the only ones in the apartment but allowed officers to enter. They found Lewis in another room bleeding from her face, body, legs, arms, back and head.

Her two other children were in another room.

Lewis told police Dean beat her with a stick after he found text messages on her phone from another man. She said he hit her until the stick broke, then stabbed her with it. He also punched her, kicked her in the head, struck her with a slat from the bed and smacked her with the metal shower rod, court filings show.

Court records show that Dean was on parole at the time for a previous attack on Lewis. He was sentenced to three years in prison in August 2014 for aggravated assault on a family member and misdemeanor domestic battery after punching Lewis in the face and ramming her car with his vehicle in February 2014 in Little Rock.

He was on parole then, too, after his first prison sentence, a 2½-year term for second-degree battery after he punched a Little Rock police officer, who was trying to take him into custody, in the face.

The officer was investigating a complaint that Dean had pushed his mother, hit a neighbor with a tire iron and threatened to burn down the neighbor's home with the man's children inside. Charges involving those accusations were dropped after he pleaded guilty to the battery charge.

