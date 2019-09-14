• British superstar Adele has filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after more than seven years as a couple, all but guaranteeing more heartbreak ballads for any and all forthcoming albums. The singer, 31, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Her family court filing comes a few months after the couple announced that they had split. "Adele and her partner have separated," her representatives said in April. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." The fiercely private pair must now determine how they'll handle custody of their 6-year-old son, Angelo, and how they'll divvy up their finances. (Konecki also has a daughter from a previous marriage.) According to several reports, Adele and Konecki, an investment banker-turned-philanthropist, might not have had a prenuptial agreement in place when they wed. And because the singer filed her petition in California, where they own property and Konecki's business also operates, he could be entitled to half her earnings since they wed, People reported. She and Konecki met as her 2011 album 21 was gaining mainstream attention. The couple welcomed their son in 2012. The two reportedly wed in 2016, but Adele only confirmed the union during her 2017 Grammy Awards acceptance speech, when she referred to Konecki as her husband.

• Like many kids, Rihanna dreamed of someday growing up to be rich, but helping others was at the forefront of her vision. "It's always been important to me before any success," she said Thursday in an interview at her annual Diamond Ball charity gala. "As a kid, just seeing those commercials on television with the kids in Africa where it's like, 'it just takes 10 cents or 25 cents to help somebody,' I used to think, 'When I grow up, I'm a gonna be rich and I'm going to make a lot of money and I could make a lot of 10 cents and a lot of 25 cents.'" She's made a lot more than that as superstar singer and now fashion and beauty mogul, and with her Clara Lionel Foundation has doled out money around the globe to help support education programs, women's health and emergency response organizations for people in need. The foundation named after Rihanna's grandparents raised more than $5 million, drawing support from performers that included Cardi B and Offset, A$AP Rocky, Karlie Kloss, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and Pharrell Williams. Rihanna told the crowd she was "humbled" by the support for Clara Lionel, and noted that her grandmother Clara Brathwaite, who died seven years ago, would tell her helping others is "about the collective joining forces."

